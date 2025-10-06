ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Prohibits Sale And Purchase Of Two Cough Syrups Amid Child Death Scare

Bengaluru: Following the deaths of 12 children in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan due to 'coldrif' cough syrup, the Karnataka government has prohibited the sale and purchase of cough syrups supplied by Coldrif maker Sresan Pharma and Kaysons Pharma, which manufactures another suspicious cough syrup in the state.

Additional Drugs Controller and State Licensing Authority has issued a circular prohibiting the sale and purchase of Coldrif Syrup manufactured by Sresan Pharma based in Kanchipuram in Tamil Nadu and Dextromethorphan Hydrobromide Syrup manufactured by Kaysons Pharma, Jaipur, in Karnataka. These syrups are suspected to have caused deaths in MP and Rajasthan.

The circular has asked district health authorities, medical institutions, government hospitals, drug stockists, distributors and retailers to be cautious against the purchase and sale of these cough syrups. They have also been asked to recall these syrups, if any, under intimation to the concerned jurisdictional Assistant Drugs Controller Office for further action.