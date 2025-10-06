Karnataka Prohibits Sale And Purchase Of Two Cough Syrups Amid Child Death Scare
The move comes in the wake of death of 12 children in MP and Rajasthan after consuming cough syrups of these companies
Bengaluru: Following the deaths of 12 children in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan due to 'coldrif' cough syrup, the Karnataka government has prohibited the sale and purchase of cough syrups supplied by Coldrif maker Sresan Pharma and Kaysons Pharma, which manufactures another suspicious cough syrup in the state.
Additional Drugs Controller and State Licensing Authority has issued a circular prohibiting the sale and purchase of Coldrif Syrup manufactured by Sresan Pharma based in Kanchipuram in Tamil Nadu and Dextromethorphan Hydrobromide Syrup manufactured by Kaysons Pharma, Jaipur, in Karnataka. These syrups are suspected to have caused deaths in MP and Rajasthan.
The circular has asked district health authorities, medical institutions, government hospitals, drug stockists, distributors and retailers to be cautious against the purchase and sale of these cough syrups. They have also been asked to recall these syrups, if any, under intimation to the concerned jurisdictional Assistant Drugs Controller Office for further action.
The department has also ordered for clinical testing and analysis of samples of all cough syrups with the same combinations being sold in the state.
Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundurao said that even though cough syrups that caused the deaths in MP and Rajasthan have not been supplied in the state, the department has ordered for examination of samples of all cough syrups as a precautionary measure. "In fact, the process has already begun," he added.
Stressing the need for stringent laws to tackle cases of adulteration of drugs and medicines, Gundurao said that he had written to the centre to put in place a mechanism to ensure sharing of information between the states on adulterated and furious drugs and medicines and their checking. "The Union Government must consider this suggestion and evolve a mechanism for information sharing," the Minister said.
