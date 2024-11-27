Police Recover Newborn Baby Kidnapped from Kalaburagi District Hospital; Three Arrested

Kalaburagi: The city police have recovered a newborn baby boy who was kidnapped from the Kalaburagi District Hospital and returned him to his mother. Accused Umera, Nasreen and Fatima have been arrested in MSK Mill area on charges of kidnapping the baby.

A woman named Kasturi gave birth to a baby boy at 4 am on Monday. Two women, disguised as nurses, approached Kasturi in ward number 115 and said that the baby needs a blood test. Believing them, Kasturi's aunt Chandrakala took the baby and went with the women. Then the women told Chandrakala that they need a file related to the baby and tell her to hand over the baby to them and bring the file.

Accordingly, Chandrakala handed over the baby to them and returned to the ward to bring the file. But the two women kidnapped the baby and fled from the hospital. Three special teams were formed to find the baby.

Later, Kasturi's family searched the entire hospital but the baby was not found. So they registered a case at the Brahmapur police station. Police Commissioner Dr Sharanappa formed three special teams to find the baby. The police who conducted a quick investigation found the baby. Later, Commissioner Dr Sharanappa himself, along with the staff, handed over the baby to the couple Ramakrishna Sagar and Kasturi, who hail from Ravur village in Chittapur taluk. The mother was overjoyed to see the baby.

Police Commissioner Dr Sharanappa congratulated the police officer who cracked the case and the staff with a letter of appreciation.

Accused did a deal for Rs 50,000: A woman named Khairun had no children for the last seven or eight years. She wanted to have a baby boy. So these accused women had fixed a deal with Khairun for Rs 50,000, saying that they would bring her a baby boy. It is learnt that they had received 25 thousand rupees in advance, police said.