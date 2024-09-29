Karnataka Police Bust Rave Party In Mysuru, 50 Detained

Mysuru: Over 50 people, including women, were detained by the police after a late-night raid on a party near the Krishna Raja Sagara (KRS) Dam backwater area on Saturday. The raid was conducted following suspicions that a rave party was underway.

The party, organised on private land on the outskirts of Mysuru, had loud DJ music. Acting on a tip-off, the operation was carried out under the supervision of Mysuru District Superintendent of Police Vishnuvardhan, with Additional SP Nagesh and Deputy SP Karim Rawatar. Those detained were taken to medical check-ups, the police said.

The police seized musical instruments and over 30 cars. Superintendent of Police Vishnuvardhan said that no drugs were found during the raid.

The high-ranked official said, “They came to know that a party was going on within Ilawala police station limits. Hence, the police raided the spot. However, no drugs were found, but the blood samples of those detained have been sent to the lab for testing. Further action will be taken based on the results and the investigation will reveal, who organised the party."

Speaking to the media in Mysuru, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah assured that appropriate legal action will be taken. "The police will act according to the law. The SP has already briefed me on the situation," the CM said.

