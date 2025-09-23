ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Plans First Residential School for Children with Cancer, But Progress Slow

Bengaluru: In June 2025, Karnataka’s Minister for School Education and Literacy, Madhu Bangarappa, announced an ambitious plan to set up the state’s first government-run residential school for children undergoing cancer treatment.

The school was expected to open near the Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology in Bengaluru by July. Three months later, the project remains on paper, with key stakeholders now working to identify a suitable site and finalise details.

A School for Children Undergoing Treatment

Explaining the concept when he announced it, Bangarappa said the initiative was born out of his visits to cancer wards where he saw children from low-income families struggling to continue their education. “Since cancer is curable, we want to ensure treatment and education continue simultaneously,” he said. “Based on preliminary data, around 3,500 children in Karnataka are currently affected by cancer. The school is expected to enrol about 1,500 students from Classes 1 to 10 in its first phase.”

The minister added that students from any part of the state would be eligible to enrol. “Children will receive free treatment while attending classes. Parents will also be able to stay on the premises because their care is essential. The school building was expected to be ready by the end of June,” Bangarappa said. He assured that the education department would fund the project and seek additional support from the Chief Minister if required.

Location Still to Be Finalised

Despite the initial announcement, the school will not be located within the Kidwai campus. Dr Arun, Head of the Paediatric Department at Kidwai, confirmed that a new location is being identified, likely with the support of an NGO.

“The government will provide the land and building, while the NGO will handle operations and maintenance,” Dr Arun said. “However, there has been little visible progress since the June announcement, and no school has been set up yet.”

Officials say the delay is due to the complexity of securing land and finalising operational plans. The project requires coordination between the Departments of Health, Medical Education, Women and Child Development, and the School Education Department.

Government Follow-Up in October