Karnataka Plans First Residential School for Children with Cancer, But Progress Slow
School Education and Literacy minister, Madhu Bangarappa said school is expected to enrol about 1,500 students from Classes 1 to 10 in its first phase.
Published : September 23, 2025 at 7:14 PM IST
Bengaluru: In June 2025, Karnataka’s Minister for School Education and Literacy, Madhu Bangarappa, announced an ambitious plan to set up the state’s first government-run residential school for children undergoing cancer treatment.
The school was expected to open near the Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology in Bengaluru by July. Three months later, the project remains on paper, with key stakeholders now working to identify a suitable site and finalise details.
A School for Children Undergoing Treatment
Explaining the concept when he announced it, Bangarappa said the initiative was born out of his visits to cancer wards where he saw children from low-income families struggling to continue their education. “Since cancer is curable, we want to ensure treatment and education continue simultaneously,” he said. “Based on preliminary data, around 3,500 children in Karnataka are currently affected by cancer. The school is expected to enrol about 1,500 students from Classes 1 to 10 in its first phase.”
The minister added that students from any part of the state would be eligible to enrol. “Children will receive free treatment while attending classes. Parents will also be able to stay on the premises because their care is essential. The school building was expected to be ready by the end of June,” Bangarappa said. He assured that the education department would fund the project and seek additional support from the Chief Minister if required.
Location Still to Be Finalised
Despite the initial announcement, the school will not be located within the Kidwai campus. Dr Arun, Head of the Paediatric Department at Kidwai, confirmed that a new location is being identified, likely with the support of an NGO.
“The government will provide the land and building, while the NGO will handle operations and maintenance,” Dr Arun said. “However, there has been little visible progress since the June announcement, and no school has been set up yet.”
Officials say the delay is due to the complexity of securing land and finalising operational plans. The project requires coordination between the Departments of Health, Medical Education, Women and Child Development, and the School Education Department.
Government Follow-Up in October
Rashmi Mahesh IAS, Principal Secretary of the Primary Education Department, acknowledged that the proposal is still in the planning stage.
“We held a preliminary meeting and gave instructions to move forward. A follow-up meeting is scheduled for the first week of October,” she told ETV Bharat.
She added that the involvement of multiple departments and an NGO means careful evaluation is needed before implementation.
Kidwai Institute Prepares Support
Kidwai’s Director, Dr Naveen T., said the hospital is prepared to assist once the plan is finalised. “We have identified a temporary location less than a kilometre from the hospital to begin children’s activities in partnership with an NGO,” he said. “About 2–3 acres of land next to the hospital may be available for future expansion, but negotiations with current occupants are still underway.”
Dr Naveen also noted that a Standard Operating Procedure for the school is being developed and a nodal officer has been appointed to coordinate efforts. A detailed plan is expected after the October meeting.
What's Next?
For now, the special school remains a work in progress. Officials emphasise that while the idea has strong support across departments, it requires careful planning to ensure that both treatment and education are seamlessly integrated.
The October follow-up meeting is expected to produce a concrete timeline. Until then, families of children with cancer—and the wider public—await the state’s next move on this much-anticipated initiative.