Karnataka: Villagers Kill Leopard That Attacked Farmers In Raichur

Raichur (Karnataka): People thrashed and killed an Indian leopard that attacked farmers on Sunday, a top forest official said. The incident took place in Devadurga Taluk of Raichur district, the top official added.

The leopard had attacked three farmers and seriously injured them in a hillside on the outskirts of Kambadala village in Devadurga. After the incident, the villagers were scared and searched for the leopard. Within a few hours, thousands of people spotted the leopard on the hill and attacked and killed it, the official maintained.

The carcass of the male leopard has been sent to Devadurga Veterinary Hospital for post-mortem examination. The incident took place in the Devadurga Forest Department area.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, District Forest Officer (DFO) Praveen said, "The leopard was spotted in Kambadala village of Devadurga taluk. As soon as the matter came to our notice, our taluk officials and staff went to the spot. The crowd killed the leopard. Currently, the carcass of the leopard has been sent for post-mortem. After receiving the post-mortem report, necessary action will be taken based."

It is also understood that people clicked images of the villagers thrashing the animal. The Indian leopard is a subspecies of the leopard widely distributed on the Indian subcontinent. Attacks by leopards are very common in India.