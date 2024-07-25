ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Passes Resolution Against NEET Exam, Wants CET Back

Bengaluru(Karnataka): Raising its strong voice against the all-India medical entrance exam NEET, the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government on Thursday passed a resolution in both houses of the state government against the exam and demanded the Centre to allow the state to revert back to the earlier system of CET for medical admissions in Karnataka.

Pointing out the flaws and the recent irregularities in the NEET exam, the resolution urged the Union Government to exempt the State of Karnataka from this examination and allow it to provide admissions to medical colleges based on the Common Entrance Test (CET) conducted by the state government.

While the State Minister of Medical Education and Skill Development, Dr Sharan Prakash Patil, moved the resolution in the legislative assembly, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar presented it in the legislative council.

"The NEET examination system severely affects the medical education opportunities of poor rural students and deprives the rights of the state governments to admit students in the state government medical colleges and considering the repeated irregularities in the NEET examination, the Union Government should make necessary amendments in the National Medical Commission Act, 2019 (Central Act 30 of 2019) so that the NEET system is given up at the national level. Also, the Karnataka Legislative Council unanimously urges that the Union government should immediately exempt the state of Karnataka from examination and provide medical admission based on the Common Entrance Test (CET) conducted by the state government," the resolution said.