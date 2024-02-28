Karnataka: House Adjourned for 10 Mins after BJP Claims 'Pakistan Zindabad' Chanted by Congress

Karnataka Assembly Uproar

Bengaluru: After the BJP Tuesday alleged that "Pakistan Zindabad" slogans were raised by Congress workers inside the Assembly after party leader Naseer Hussain won the Rajya Sabha polls, a serious verbal spat between the opposition BJP and the grand old party members Wednesday led to an adjournment of the House for several minutes.

Tuesday, Bengaluru Police took cognisance of the issue and ACP Shivakumar registered a case at the Vidhana Soudha Police Station under Section 153 (whoever malignantly, or wantonly by doing anything which is illegal, gives provocation to any person intending or knowing it to be likely that such provocation will cause the offence of rioting to be committed).

A suo moto case had been registered. The Congress workers however, rejected these claims, saying its workers were only raising slogans for Hussain. On Tuesday, the grand old party won three of four Rajya Sabha seats in Karnataka.

The audio is muffled in the video footage circulating on electronic media. It is not clear if 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans or 'Nasir Sir Zindabad' slogan is being chanted.

Amit Malviya, the head of the BJP's IT cell, posted a video of Congressmen rejoicing in Hussain's victory shortly after the results were declared, claiming that the slogan "Pakistan Zindabad" was being raised.

Meanwhile, search is on for the accused person who raised slogans, police said. Former Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai tweeted and demanded that the government should immediately arrest the culprits and take strict action in this regard.

Union Minister Prahlad Joshi has urged the government to take action against the culprits. Home Minister Dr G Parameshwar said comprehensive investigation is needed in this regard. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said that the voice report has been sent the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL).

"If it is true that somebody has raised the slogan, 'Pakistan Zindabad', he/she will be seriously punished", the CM said on Wednesday. Newly elected Rajya Sabha member Syed Nasir Hussain, who has demanded an investigation into BJP's allegation shared a video to clarify the same, on his account on X on Tuesday evening.

The opposition BJP has moved to file a complaint with the governor demanding the dismissal of the government. BJP MLAs staged a protest in front of Vidhana Soudha Police Station on Tuesday night. On the other hand, Youth Morcha activists besieged the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office and protested in front of it.

Reacting to this, the leader of the opposition R Ashok said, "Pakistan Zindabad slogans were chanted by Congress workers yesterday. This government, which permitted such a seditious and anti-nationalist act does not have the morals to continue to be in power even for a moment," he said.

The BJP has also called for protests across all district centers and sieging of Congress offices on Wednesday.