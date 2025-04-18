ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka: Newborn Body Found In Trash, Man, His Partner Held

Bharat (23), the accused, is an auto driver by profession. Two years ago, he developed a friendship with a minor girl.

Karnataka: Newborn Body Found In Trash, Man, his Partner Held
Representational image. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 18, 2025 at 8:44 PM IST

1 Min Read

Bengaluru: The Yelahanka police have arrested the accused in a case of impregnating a minor and throwing the newborn at a garbage bin in Karnataka. The accused has been remanded in judicial custody under the POCSO case, police said.

The incident was confirmed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of North East Division Sajith. 23-year-old Bharat, the accused, who is a resident of Yelahanka, is an auto driver by profession.

Two years ago, he developed a friendship with a minor girl. This friendship gradually turned into love. Later, they got physical, and the minor became pregnant. After nine months, the girl delivered a baby. The baby died due to breathing problems, police said.

According to police, after the baby died, the girl, who was aided by her lover, stuffed the newborn baby in a garbage bag which was given to a neighbour, who was asked to throw it.

A person who was unaware of the dead child in the cover had taken the garbage and dumped it in an empty lot near a private hospital, they added. The Yelahanka police had registered a case after the dead child was found at the garbage bin.

When the investigation was conducted based on the CCTV, it became apparent that a person had come on a cycle and dumped the body at a garbage bin. When the person was traced and questioned, he said that he did not know anything about it.

He also said that his neighbour asked him to dump the garbage. Based on the information given by this neighbour, the minor was taken into custody, and the real issue came to light when she was questioned. The police said a POCSO case has been registered and the accused youth has been arrested.

Bengaluru: The Yelahanka police have arrested the accused in a case of impregnating a minor and throwing the newborn at a garbage bin in Karnataka. The accused has been remanded in judicial custody under the POCSO case, police said.

The incident was confirmed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of North East Division Sajith. 23-year-old Bharat, the accused, who is a resident of Yelahanka, is an auto driver by profession.

Two years ago, he developed a friendship with a minor girl. This friendship gradually turned into love. Later, they got physical, and the minor became pregnant. After nine months, the girl delivered a baby. The baby died due to breathing problems, police said.

According to police, after the baby died, the girl, who was aided by her lover, stuffed the newborn baby in a garbage bag which was given to a neighbour, who was asked to throw it.

A person who was unaware of the dead child in the cover had taken the garbage and dumped it in an empty lot near a private hospital, they added. The Yelahanka police had registered a case after the dead child was found at the garbage bin.

When the investigation was conducted based on the CCTV, it became apparent that a person had come on a cycle and dumped the body at a garbage bin. When the person was traced and questioned, he said that he did not know anything about it.

He also said that his neighbour asked him to dump the garbage. Based on the information given by this neighbour, the minor was taken into custody, and the real issue came to light when she was questioned. The police said a POCSO case has been registered and the accused youth has been arrested.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BENGALURUNEWBORN BODY FOUND IN TRASH

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

In Love With Urdu, Barabanki Man Retells The Ramayana Through 7,000 Couplets In 500 Pages

Artificial Intelligence Proving To Be A Boon For Sugarcane Farmers In Maharashtra

Assassin's Creed Shadows Review: A Gorgeous World, A Familiar Tale

Kashmiri Carpet Weaving In Photos: How Trump Tariffs Threaten This Centuries-Old Industry

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.