Mysore Lok Sabha Constituency Results 2024: BJP's Yaduveer Wadiyar Wins

Mysore : BJP's Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar won by a margin of 139262 votes. He defeated Congress candidate M Lakshmana , who polled 6,56,241 votes. Yaduveer polled 795503 votes in total, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Wadiyar, the 'Maharaja of Mysore', made his debut in electoral politics in the Lok Sabha elections this year, with the BJP fielding him as its candidate from the Mysore Lok Sabha segment, replacing sitting MP Pratap Simha.

The 31-year-old US-educated Yaduveer was crowned as the titular head of the erstwhile Mysuru royal family on May 28, 2015, making him the 27th 'King' of the Wadiyar dynasty. Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, widow of Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar, the last descendant of the Wadiyar dynasty, adopted Yaduveer Gopal Raj Urs as they did not have any children, after which he was rechristened as Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar. He is an active participant in the Swachh Bharat campaign led by the central government. He was the Ambassador for the Swachh Bharat campaign in Mysuru for the past two years. He serves as the Ambassador to the Kalisu Foundation, which strives to provide better means of education within the Old Mysore region, currently the Foundation has an impact on over 5800 students.

As for Congress, they fielded M Lakshman, an engineer-turned politician. The total number of registered voters in this constituency in 2024 polls was 2092222, and the seat saw a voting turnout of 70.62% (1477576 total count of votes), according to the Election Commission’s data. The seat went to polls in phase 2 on April 26, 2024.

In the 2019 LS Polls, Pratap Simha of BJP won from Mysore, getting 688,974 votes, comprising 52.27% of the total number of votes polled. He defeated C.H.Vijayashankar of Congress by a margin of 1,38,647 votes. Simha had won from here in 2014 as well, polling 503,908 votes (43.46%) and defeating Congress candidate Adagooru H Vishwanath by a margin of 31,608 votes.