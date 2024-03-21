Karnataka Double Murder: Severed Body Parts of Woman, Granddaughter Dumped in Lake

Mandya (Karnataka): The police reported on Thursday that a woman and her infant granddaughter were killed in a horrifying crime on the night of March 19, and that their severed body parts were thrown into a lake beneath the Belluru Police Station limits in the Mandya region.

The victims have been identified as Rishika, the two-and-a-half-year-old granddaughter of Jayamma (46), a resident of Kalkere village in the Chikkamagaluru district.

The police claim that Jayamma left her house on March 12 with her granddaughter, informing her family she was meeting someone she had lent money to near Adichunchanagiri in the Mandya region.

Jayamma added that she will go back home once her money was refunded. However, her son Praveen filed a missing person's report at the Ajjampura police station after she did not come home until March 18 and her cellphone was discovered to be off.

On the afternoon of March 18, a person called on Praveen's mobile saying that he had switched off Jayamma's mobile phone after killing her and Rishika. He also mentioned about tying their body parts in a bag, and throwing them in the lake near Adichunchanagiri Kalyani(lake).

Praveen then rushed to the lake with the help of the police and launched a search after which the dead bodies of the two were found in a bag in dismembered condition.

District Superintendent of Police, N Yatish, Assistant Superintendent of Police Thimmaiah, and Circle Inspector (CI) BR Gowda swung into action and conducted a thorough inspection.

The dead bodies were handed over to the family members after the post-mortem examination at the Adichunchanagiri Hospital. A case has been registered at the Bellur Police Station and the police have laid a trap to nab the accused.