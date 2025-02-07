ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Signs Landmark MoU With University Of Liverpool To Boost Research And Education

Bengaluru: In a significant move to strengthen academic and research collaborations, the Government of Karnataka has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Liverpool. The agreement aims to enhance research and innovation, facilitate academic mobility, and establish a joint working group to drive future initiatives.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Representing the state government were Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries MB Patil, Dr. S. Selvakumar, IAS – Principal Secretary to the Department of Commerce and Industries, and Smt Gunjan Krishna, IAS – Commissioner for Industrial Development.

Key dignitaries from the UK, including Janaka Pushpanathan, Director of the British Council Division at the British Deputy High Commission, and James Godber, Deputy Head of Mission, attended the ceremony. From the University of Liverpool, Vice-Chancellor Professor Tim Jones and Pro Vice-Chancellor for Global Engagement and Partnerships Professor Tariq Ali participated in formalizing the agreement.