Karnataka Signs Landmark MoU With University Of Liverpool To Boost Research And Education

The MoU was signed in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Key dignitaries from the UK attended the ceremony.

Karnataka Signs Landmark MoU With University Of Liverpool To Boost Research And Education
Karnataka Signs Landmark MoU With University Of Liverpool To Boost Research And Education (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 7, 2025, 10:41 PM IST

Bengaluru: In a significant move to strengthen academic and research collaborations, the Government of Karnataka has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Liverpool. The agreement aims to enhance research and innovation, facilitate academic mobility, and establish a joint working group to drive future initiatives.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Representing the state government were Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries MB Patil, Dr. S. Selvakumar, IAS – Principal Secretary to the Department of Commerce and Industries, and Smt Gunjan Krishna, IAS – Commissioner for Industrial Development.

Key dignitaries from the UK, including Janaka Pushpanathan, Director of the British Council Division at the British Deputy High Commission, and James Godber, Deputy Head of Mission, attended the ceremony. From the University of Liverpool, Vice-Chancellor Professor Tim Jones and Pro Vice-Chancellor for Global Engagement and Partnerships Professor Tariq Ali participated in formalizing the agreement.

The partnership will foster student and faculty exchange programs, promote joint research initiatives, and strengthen industry-academic linkages. "This MoU is a step forward in making Karnataka a global hub for knowledge and innovation," said Minister MB Patil. "It will open doors for collaboration that benefits both academia and industry," he added.

The signing comes ahead of the Global Investors Meet (GIM) – Invest Karnataka 2025, scheduled from February 12-14, with an inaugural event on February 11. The event aims to showcase Karnataka’s investment potential and foster collaborations across various sectors, including education, research, and industry.

