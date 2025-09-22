Karnataka MLA's Spouse Duped By Fraudsters, 'Golden Hour' Saves Her From Losing Rs 14 Lakhs
The money deposited in the fraudster's account was successfully recovered after the victim filed a complaint with the National Cybercrime Helpline within Golden Hour.
Bengaluru: Bengaluru West Division Cyber Crime Police recovered Rs 14 lakh siphoned off from the bank account of Chikkaballapur MP K Sudhakar's wife Preeti Sudhakar, who was put under digital arrest.
The money deposited in the fraudster's account was successfully recovered after Preeti filed a complaint with the National Cybercrime Helpline within one hour (Golden Hour). Bengaluru West Division DCP S Girish said on August 26 at 9:30 am, the fraudsters called Preeti pretending to be officers of Mumbai Cyber Crime Police and put her under digital arrest.
The fraudsters, who introduced themselves as Mumbai Cyber Crime Police officers, threatened Preeti and told her that a few of her documents were used by one Sadbat Khan for illegal activities in Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia.
"Then, they made a video call through WhatsApp saying that Khan was under arrest and is being questioning. They asked Preeti to transfer Rs 14 lakh to the account they had mentioned claiming her bank account was being verified by RBI. The fraudsters said that they would return the money within 45 minutes after completing verification", he said.
The DCP said Preeti transferred Rs 14 lakh to the fraudster's account through RTGS. After paying the money, she immediately filed a complaint with West Division Cyber Crime Police Station stating she had been cheated.
The Cyber Crime police immediately asked Preeti to call National Cyber Helpline (1930) and filed a complaint before freezing the money in the bank account to which it was transferred.
On September 3, after obtaining an order from the court, the Rs 14 lakhs that had been deposited in the fraudster's account was transferred back to Preeti's bank account. Police said further probe into the incident is on.
