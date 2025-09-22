ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka MLA's Spouse Duped By Fraudsters, 'Golden Hour' Saves Her From Losing Rs 14 Lakhs

Bengaluru: Bengaluru West Division Cyber Crime Police recovered Rs 14 lakh siphoned off from the bank account of Chikkaballapur MP K Sudhakar's wife Preeti Sudhakar, who was put under digital arrest.

The money deposited in the fraudster's account was successfully recovered after Preeti filed a complaint with the National Cybercrime Helpline within one hour (Golden Hour). Bengaluru West Division DCP S Girish said on August 26 at 9:30 am, the fraudsters called Preeti pretending to be officers of Mumbai Cyber Crime Police and put her under digital arrest.

The fraudsters, who introduced themselves as Mumbai Cyber ​Crime Police officers, threatened Preeti and told her that a few of her documents were used by one Sadbat Khan for illegal activities in Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia.

"Then, they made a video call through WhatsApp saying that Khan was under arrest and is being questioning. They asked Preeti to transfer Rs 14 lakh to the account they had mentioned claiming her bank account was being verified by RBI. The fraudsters said that they would return the money within 45 minutes after completing verification", he said.