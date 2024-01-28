Loading...

Karnataka: Minor Paraded Half Naked for 'Discourtesy' Towards Ambedkar

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 28, 2024, 7:53 AM IST

Karnataka boy paraded half-naked holding Ambedkar's portrait.

A case has been registered in the Ashok Nagar Police station after a hostel boy was assaulted and paraded half-naked in the street of Kalaburagi district for not attending B.R. Ambedkar's worship program.

Kalaburagi (Karnataka): A hostel boy was paraded half-naked in the Kalaburagi district for allegedly being disrespectful towards BR Ambedkar on Thursday.

As folklore has it, there is a tradition of worshipping Ambedkar's portrait in the hostel every Sunday. However, due to some prior commitments, he could not participate in the worship ceremony. Following this, 15–20 students assaulted him and paraded him on the streets of Kalaburagi while holding a portrait of Ambedkar on his head.

After the incident, the victim's father filed a complaint against 15-20 hostel boys at the Ashok Nagar police station. Based on this complaint, a case was registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 341, 323, 504, 505(2), and 506, police confirmed.

In addition, the Ashok Nagar police team has obtained the video clip of the episode, and the investigation is underway.

The atrocious incident took place after Kalaburagi's Kotnur (D) village was hit by protests after the desecration of Ambedkar’s statue with a garland of footwear on Tuesday.

