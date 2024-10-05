ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Minister's Wife Complains To Women's Commission Against BJP Media

Bengaluru: Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao's wife Tabassum Rao on Friday lodged a complaint with the state women's commission against the social media cell of the BJP's Karnataka unit for alleged derogatory comments against her in a social media post.

The BJP locked horns with the Minister for his statement on October 2 claiming that Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar used to eat beef. In a post on 'X' on Thursday, the BJP had asked: "Honourable @Dineshgrao, did your father Gundurao of Brahmin community tell you that Veer Savarkar, a Brahmin, used to eat beef or your wife Tabassum of Muslim community told you?"

Taking objection, Tabassum alias Tabu said on 'X', "Filed a complaint with Karnataka Women's Commission against BJP for their continuous derogatory and communal statements against me, despite not being in active politics. Attacking a woman is petty. Women deserve respect, not abuse."

In her complaint, she said, "As the wife of Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, I have been subjected to unwarranted attacks and communal references, simply because of my marriage and my Muslim faith." She said she has already filed a defamation suit against B|P leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal for his derogatory comments in the past.