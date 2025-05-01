ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Minister's Message To State UPSC Toppers: 'Prioritise Social Justice And Rural Service'

Bengaluru: Karnataka's Minister for Social Welfare HC Mahadevappa has urged all candidates from the state who have cracked the prestigious UPSC civil services exam to dedicate themselves to public service, especially in the rural areas.

The minister said this while addressing a felicitation event in Bengaluru organised to honour the rank holders in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) civil services exam 2024, the results of which were declared recently.

Congratulating the state toppers, Mahadevappa said, "Youth are the true future of our country. While we have achieved political freedom, social inequality and discrimination still prevails. The fight for true freedom must continue until justice and equality are realised for all."

Drawing inspiration from Dr BR Ambedkar, Mahadevappa reminded the audience of the hardships Ambedkar faced and his contributions in framing the Indian Constitution. "Knowledge is not anyone's property. It must be pursued with determination, and challenges must be met with intellect," he noted.