Karnataka Minister's Driver Claims Hit-And-Run In Accident, Investigation Underway

Karnataka Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar's driver lodged a hit-and-run complaint, alleging a container truck caused the accident.

Karnataka Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar's driver lodged a hit-and-run complaint, alleging a container truck caused the accident.
File Photo: Karnataka Women and Child Development Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar (ANI)
Published : Jan 15, 2025, 7:15 PM IST

Bengaluru: In a new twist to the accident case in which Karnataka Women and Child Development Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar and her brother and Congress MLC Channaraj Hattiholi had a narrow escape, the driver of the car has lodged a hit-and-run case against an unknown driver of a container truck.

Belagavi Superintendent of Police (SP) Bhimashankar Guled confirmed that Hebbalkar's driver Shivaprasad Gangadharayya has lodged a complaint with Kittur police and a search is on for the driver of the container truck. "We are investigating the case from all possible angles," Guled told reporters in a press conference.

In his complaint, the minister's driver stated that the accident took place due to negligent driving by the driver of a container truck going ahead of his car, the SP said. "The container truck which was moving on the right lane of the highway suddenly came to the left lane without giving a signal and hit the car on the right side. Following which he lost control over the vehicle which jumped to the service road and hit a tree," the SP said, quoting the complaint.

On the day of the accident, Channaraj Hattiholi had said that the accident took place when the driver of their car lost control of the vehicle while avoiding two dogs which suddenly strayed onto the highway.

The SP said that the search for the driver of the container truck was on and two teams have been formed for the purpose. "We have been checking CCTV footage at toll gates. As many as 42 container trucks had crossed the nearby toll gates at the time of the accident. We are collecting details of all those trucks," he added.

