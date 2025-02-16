ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Minister Zameer Khan Accused Of Influencing Waqf Board Appointments

Bengaluru: Social activist Syed Ashraf on Sunday accused Karnataka’s Minister for Minority Affairs, Zameer Ahmed Khan, of favouritism in the appointment of Anwar Basha as the state Waqf Board’s Chairman despite his alleged involvement in land encroachment.

Ashraf alleged political interference in the functioning of the Waqf Board and other minority institutions, which compromised their integrity.

With the election for Waqf Board Chairman set for Monday, Ashraf and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Vice President Obaidullah Sharif have urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to intervene and ensure the election of a candidate with a clean image, not a political puppet like Anwar Basha, who faces serious encroachment allegations.

Ashraf alleged that Basha has encroached upon 2.5 acres of a graveyard in Chitradurga, where a house and college have been built. Human skeletal remains were reportedly found during construction. He questioned why such a person was being considered and demanded transparency in the selection process.