'Why Approach Muslims for Votes?', Minister Zameer Counters Former CM Kumaraswamy

Mangaluru: Karnataka Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan, during his visit to Mangaluru, Karnataka, on Saturday gave his reaction to multiple issues, including the alleged Lokayukta notice issued to him and his ongoing political fight with former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy.

Speaking to the media, Minister Zameer clarified his stance on the Lokayukta case, stating that he was unaware of when the notice was issued. He described the notice as routine and explained that the case originated with the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which later transferred it to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) before it reached the Lokayukta.

He however said, “One must comply with the process and appear after receiving the notice.”

Refutes Claims About Deve Gowda Family

Minister Zameer denied allegations that he had commented about the Deve Gowda family. He explained that his recent remarks were made in response to statements by Kumaraswamy allegedly on a particular community. The minister questioned the hypocrisy in such remarks, saying, “If Muslims are considered insignificant, why do you approach them for votes?”

Criticism of Kumaraswamy

The minister launched a scathing attack on the former chief minister, describing him as “U-turn Kumaraswamy”. When did Kumaraswamy ever tell the truth? he asked, accusing the former CM of changing his stance on issues whenever it suits him. However, he maintained that they share mutual respect, saying, “Despite our political differences, I personally told Kumaraswamy that I respect him.”

Strong Bond with Adi Chunchanagiri Math

Minister Zameer also reflected on his spiritual roots, attributing his association with the Janata Dal to his deep connection with Adi Chunchanagiri Math and its leaders. “I am a Math boy, brought up under the guidance of Adi Chunchanagiri Swamiji,” he said, adding that he spends every Saturday at the Math. “You can ask Shekhar Swamiji. I was raised in Swamiji’s lap,” he emphasized.

The minister’s latest statements come amid heightened political tensions in Karnataka and are aimed at clarifying his stance on these burning issues.