Karnataka Minister Rajanna, Who Said Voters List Irregularities Occurred Under Congress'  Rule, Resigned

By Anil Gejji
Bengaluru: Karnataka Cooperative Minister and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's staunch follower K N Rajanna has reportedly resigned on Monday, the first day of the monsoon session of the state legislature. He has reportedly resigned following an instruction from the Congress high command.
While there is no clarity on what exactly led to the development, Congress insiders claim Rajanna's statement on the party's leader, Rahul Gandhi's campaign against the voters' list fraud, triggered his exit.
Reacting to Rahul Gandhi's revelations about the addition of over 1 lakh fake voters in Mahadevapura assembly constituency, Rajanna had said that when the voters' list was prepared, the Congress Government was in power, and it sat quiet. "Irregularities in voters' lists occurred under our party's rule, but our leaders sat quietly with their eyes closed instead of raising objections," Rajanna had said.
His statement not only embarrassed the Congress but also gave a reason for the opposition parties to take a dig at Rahul.
Taking objection to the statement, the President of the Congress Bengaluru Central District Unit had written a letter to AICC General Secretary Randeep Surjewala, who is in charge of Karnataka, demanding disciplinary action against Rajanna.
