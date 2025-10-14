ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Min Priyank Kharge Alleges Threat Calls For Seeking Ban On RSS Activities In Govt Premises

Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Tuesday claimed that he has been receiving phone calls "filled with threats, intimidation and filthiest abuses" directed at him and his family, as he dared to question and restrain RSS activities in government schools, colleges and public institutions.

"For the past two days, my phone hasn’t stopped ringing. Calls filled with threats, intimidation and the filthiest abuse directed at me and my family, simply because I dared to question and restrain RSS activities in government schools, colleges and public institutions," Kharge said in a post on 'X'.

However, the Minister, who is the son of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, asserted that he was neither shaken nor surprised.