Karnataka Govt Relaxes ‘Minimum Six Year’ Rule For Class 1 Admissions For 2025-26

Bengaluru : The Karnataka Government on Wednesday announced relaxation in the age criteria for Class 1 admissions for the academic year 2025-26. The decision comes following requests from parents.

Speaking to reporters here, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa said that the relaxation in age criteria is only for this year and from next academic year, a child has to be six years old by June to be able to get admission for Class 1.

The relaxation will apply to all state syllabus schools, and the children must complete UKG or equivalent standard to re-roll for Class 1, the Minister said. The relaxation will help around 70,000 students in the state.

In 2022, the then-BJP Government changed the minimum age required to enrol for Class 1 from 5.5 years to 6 years. The Government then claimed that the change was in line with the Right to Education and National Education Policy, and about 21 states implemented it.

Since the order came in the middle of the academic year, it was met with protests from parents and schools. Following protests, the government put the new rule on hold, stating that it will be implemented from 2025-26.

But this year, parents also demanded relaxation as students who joined nursery classes in 2022-23 could not meet the new age criteria in 2025-26.

Minister Madhu Bangarappa, speaking on the recently declared Pre-University (PU) results, said around 1.69 lakh students did not pass the exams, but over 1.57 lakh of them have already registered for the next opportunity exam. “These students have been given a second and third chance to clear the exams,” he noted. The Common Entrance Test (CET) has also been postponed to allow these students a chance to participate. “This move has benefited students. So far, 92% of them have already taken the exam,” he added.

Bangarappa confirmed that students from economically weaker backgrounds are exempted from paying exam fees this year. To help students improve their performance, the state is conducting remedial and mock exams. Homework systems are being introduced based on subjects in which students failed, to support better preparation.

College Development Committees and the education department staff have been actively involved in facilitating these efforts. The Minister also highlighted new programs such as ‘Odu Karnataka’ (Study Karnataka) and the ‘iCode’ scheme, which will offer coding classes. These schemes are expected to roll out by June 2025.