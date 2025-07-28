Karnataka Minister Calls For Constant Vigil In Human-Wildlife Conflict Zones Amid Elephant Attacks

Yadgir: Karnataka Minister Eshwar Khandre on Monday directed senior forest department officials to maintain constant surveillance in areas prone to human-wildlife conflict and take all necessary measures to protect human lives and farmers' crops. The directive comes in the wake of two recent deaths due to elephant attacks in Chikkamagaluru district. Expressing grief over the fatalities, the minister, in a statement, stressed that forest officials must act immediately when elephants are spotted in human settlements. He said locals should be alerted promptly and emergency measures taken to drive the animals back into the forest.

The State Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment also instructed officials to provide compensation to the families of the deceased as per government norms. He appealed to the public to remain vigilant during early mornings and after dark, particularly when elephant movement has been reported in the area.

According to officials, a woman was killed in an elephant attack at Bannur near Balehonnur on the night of July 23. In a separate incident, a 63-year-old farmer died in a similar attack near his farm in Kadavanthi village, also near Balehonnur, on the evening of July 27.

The minister asked officials to investigate why elephants are entering human habitations despite the availability of food—such as grass, leaves, and shrubs—in the forest, and the presence of water in lakes and ponds following widespread rainfall across the state. He directed the department to take necessary preventive measures and address any contributing factors.

Responding to complaints that elephant trenches had been filled due to continuous rain and that solar and tentacle fences had collapsed or lost power due to fallen trees, Khandre said these must be repaired without delay.

"Forest patrol personnel must maintain constant vigilance and report such issues to higher authorities for prompt repairs," he added in the statement.

With elephant-related fatalities on the rise, Khandre said approval has been granted for the construction of additional railway barricades. He instructed officials to immediately prepare a detailed project report, begin work, and complete it within the stipulated timeframe to safeguard lives and crops.

He expressed concern that "regions with no previous history of human-elephant conflict are now witnessing increasing incidents." A study has been ordered to investigate the expansion of conflict zones, with a report to be submitted to the ministry. In such areas, the minister said, sightings of wildlife should be reported immediately and elephant rapid response teams must be deployed to drive the animals back into the forest.

He also directed officials to capture rogue elephants when necessary. To enhance coordination and response, the minister instructed the department to establish an integrated command centre using advanced technology. The centre would be responsible for issuing alerts to residents near forests and monitoring wildlife movement. A blueprint and detailed project report for the command centre must be submitted without delay, he said.

Khandre further directed the chief wildlife warden to hold weekly video conferences with officers from all divisions and ranges affected by human-wildlife conflict to review progress and issue further instructions. The minister also instructed that frontline outsourced staff be paid their wages on time, including hazard and food allowances. He warned that if complaints arise in the future, the concerned range forest officer and deputy range forest officer will be held accountable.