Karnataka: Mine Owner Arrested In Chikkaballapur Firing Case

Chikkaballapur: Police have arrested the mine owner, who opened fire at a protesting farmer during a land dispute in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur on Tuesday.

The Manchenahalli police of Chikkaballapur district have arrested the accused Sakalesh in connection with the attempt to murder case. The incident flared up tensions in the area sparking widespread condemnation.

According to official sources, the accused mine owner Sakalesh was constructing a road using bulldozers to make way for stone mining trucks in the hills near Bandiramanahalli, Kanaganakoppa and Rayanakallu villages of Manchenahalli taluk of Chikkaballapur district. The local villagers objected to the move leading to a fight between the two groups over the issue.

The dispute turned ugly as the mine owner fired at a farmer Ravi in his leg. The farmers present at the spot immediately admitted him to the hospital while a case of attempt to murder was registered against the mine owner at the Manchenahalli police station by the police.

The farmers' organization activists had gathered in front of the Manchenahalli police station and protested against the mine owner demanding his arrest. The police arrested the accused Sakalesh within the day of the incident while further proceedings are going on.