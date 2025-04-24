Karnataka: Mine Owner Arrested In Chikkaballapur Firing Case

Chikkaballapur: Police have arrested the mine owner, who opened fire at a protesting farmer during a land dispute in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur on Tuesday.
The Manchenahalli police of Chikkaballapur district have arrested the accused Sakalesh in connection with the attempt to murder case. The incident flared up tensions in the area sparking widespread condemnation.
According to official sources, the accused mine owner Sakalesh was constructing a road using bulldozers to make way for stone mining trucks in the hills near Bandiramanahalli, Kanaganakoppa and Rayanakallu villages of Manchenahalli taluk of Chikkaballapur district. The local villagers objected to the move leading to a fight between the two groups over the issue.
The dispute turned ugly as the mine owner fired at a farmer Ravi in his leg. The farmers present at the spot immediately admitted him to the hospital while a case of attempt to murder was registered against the mine owner at the Manchenahalli police station by the police.
The farmers' organization activists had gathered in front of the Manchenahalli police station and protested against the mine owner demanding his arrest. The police arrested the accused Sakalesh within the day of the incident while further proceedings are going on.
The incident comes amid the ongoing resistance to illegal mining and road construction activities in the region.
BJP MP Dr. K. Sudhakar, representing the area, strongly condemned the shooting, calling it a “shameful and unprecedented incident in Chikkaballapur’s history.”
He accused local Congress MLAs and district in-charge ministers of being complicit, stating, “For over ten years, I stood by the farmers and prevented mining activities in this environmentally sensitive area, despite intense pressure and offers. This shooting is the result of Congress leaders selling themselves for money. If they have even an ounce of conscience, they should take this matter seriously and ensure the culprits are punished under stringent laws.”
The affected region, home to sacred temples like the Muneshwara and Thimmaraya temples and known for its pristine water and air, has been the site of protests since February. Local farmers and the Manchenahalli Taluk Environmental Protection Committee have been opposing road construction and mining truck movement, citing environmental degradation.
