Theft of Rs 13 Crore Worth Gold Jewellery from SBI Branch in Karnataka's Davanagere

Davanagere: Miscreants broke into the branch of the State Bank of India in Nyamati town of the Davanagere district in Karnataka and looted gold. The police investigation revealed that the thieves broke in by cutting the window frame and stole gold jewelery worth Rs 12.95 crore.

Nyamati police said that this act was committed in the late night of October 25 or 26. Sunil Kumar Yadav, a bank employee, lodged a complaint with the Nyamati police station that miscreants broke the bars of the left window of the State Bank of India (SBI) branch on Nehru Road in Nyamati and stole gold jewelery worth Rs 12.95 crore from the first locker. The incident came to light on Monday morning when the staff opened the bank doors.

The thieves entered the bank and broke the door of the security room with the help of a gas cutter. Later, among the three safe lockers of the bank, one of the lockers containing gold jewelery was broken open with a gas cutter and gold jewelery worth Rs 12.95 crore was stolen. It has been mentioned in the FIR that the attempt to break the other two lockers was unsuccessful, and the 30 lakhs of money and gold jewelery in those two lockers was safe.

Thieves took away DVR: "Apart from the gold jewellery, the thieves also took away the DVR of the CCTV camera in the bank. Last Saturday and Sunday, the bank had two days off, so they committed the crime during the weekend. Immediately after breaking into the bank, they disconnected the CCTV and siren. They tried to cut the other two lockers containing approximately Rs 30 lakh cash and gold jewellery. They may have run out of gas or run out of time," police said.

"After committing this act, the miscreants sprayed a lot of chilli powder in the bank. They followed this strategy so that the dog squad would not get a clue. The fingerprint experts and forensic laboratory staff checked and tried to collect the evidence," said the police.

East Zone DIG B Ramesh and SP Uma Prashant visited the spot. District Superintendent of Police Uma Prashant has informed that "no security guards have been appointed to the bank at night. The old siren system has been adopted. This has happened due to the security lapse of the bank. Five teams headed by five police inspectors have been formed to investigate the case. 10 PSIs and many other personnel have been deployed and the investigation has started."