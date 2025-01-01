ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka: Mangaluru Man Sentenced To Death For Murder Of His 3 Children

Mangaluru: A Manguluru court on Tuesday sentenced to death a man who was found guilty of killing his three children and attempting to murder his wife by pushing them into a well.

The third Additional District and Sessions judge S. Sandhya sentenced 43-year-old Hithesh Shettigar to death for the offence punishable under Section 302 of Indian Penal Code (IPC). The Judge said Shettigar should undergo the death penalty by way of hanging until his last breath.

According to police, the gruesome incident happened on June 23, 2022, in Padmanur Shettikad in Tatalipady village, when the accused had pushed his children aged 14, 11, and 4 respectively into a well near their house and heinously murdered them. He had also tried to kill his wife Lakshmi, who was coming home from work and searching for her children.

The accused had committed this act because he felt that it would be difficult for him to take care of his wife and children without going to any work due to his apathetic nature. He thought he could live free by getting rid of his wife and children.