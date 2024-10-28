Karnataka Mandates Eco-Friendly 'Green Crackers' for Diwali; Crackdown on Online Non-Green Crackers

Bengaluru: The Congress-led government in Karnataka has imposed a two-hour limit on use of firecracker during Diwali from 8 pm to 10 pm, and mandated that only eco-friendly 'green' crackers be allowed across the state.

The government order specifies that green crackers must have sound levels below 125 decibels, and it has instructed deputy commissioners to conduct inspections at shops selling these items.

CMO Directive

The Chief Minister's Office stated that only green crackers, which have minimal environmental impact, should be permitted. “Ensure safety during the inventory and sale of firecrackers,” the directive urged, assigning district collectors and superintendents of police to enforce these rules strictly.

Speaking about this, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reminded citizens of Supreme Court guidelines promoting the use of green crackers only. “Strict action will be taken against those who ignore this order," he emphasized. In a meeting with district deputy commissioners, the CM underscored the need to prevent accidents and injuries due to firecrackers and instructed officials to inspect cracker shops rigorously, ensuring only green crackers are sold.

Non-Green Firecrackers

City Police Commissioner B. Dayananda directed local police to monitor shops and other commercial establishments to prevent the illegal sale of non-green crackers. Meanwhile, the Bengaluru City Cyber Crime Police issued warnings against online advertisements promoting banned crackers.

Following instructions from the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), Bengaluru Police have begun filing cases against vendors advertising or selling non-green crackers online. The Bandepalya Police have registered an FIR under Section 287 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Explosives Act, 1998, against a shopkeeper who allegedly sold banned crackers on an online platform.

Citizens Groups' Demand

Citizens groups like PACT, The Compassionate City, and Namma Bengaluru Foundation petitioned Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh to enforce eco-friendly regulations. Subsequently, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) imposed the ban on online advertising and sale of non-green crackers and directed daily reporting by city police on the actions taken.

The BJP criticized the Karnataka government’s restrictions on Diwali firecrackers, accusing the Congress-led administration of unfairly targeting Hindu festivals. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi challenged the effectiveness of the order, claiming, “These orders are just words on paper; people will continue to burst crackers.” Joshi also pointed out that no similar restrictions are applied to other events, suggesting that there is a selective focus on Hindu festivals.

Congress Government’s Response

In response, Karnataka’s Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre stated that the firecracker restrictions align with Supreme Court and central government guidelines for all states, promoting the use of eco-friendly and low-decibel crackers. Khandre also suggested that the BJP address the Supreme Court if they disagree with these national directives.

This move by the Karnataka government is a step towards minimizing environmental impact during Diwali, while also emphasizing safety and compliance with the Supreme Court’s mandates.