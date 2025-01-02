ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Man Stabs Sister To Death Over Argument About 'Eating Cucumber When Sick'; Father, Sister-In-law Injured

A 26-year-old woman was stabbed to death and her father and sister-in-law were injured after her brother attacked them with a knife.

Karnataka Man Stabs Sister To Death Over Argument About 'Eating Cucumber When Sick'; Father, Sister-In-law Injured
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 33 minutes ago

Chamarajanagar: A man from Karnataka's Chamarajanagar district allegedly stabbed his sister to death and injured his father and sister-in-law following an argument over feeding cucumber to his sick niece. The accused has been arrested, police said.

The incident took place in Idga Mohalla in Kollegal in Chamarajanagar on Wednesday. The accused's sister, Aiman ​​Banu (26), succumbed to her injuries on the spot while his father, Syed (60) suffered fracture in hand and Taslima Taj (25) was seriously injured. Both Syed and Taslima are currently undergoing treatment at SIMS Hospital.

On information, a team from Kollegal Town police station reached the spot. The injured were rushed to the hospital for treatment while Farman was arrested.

It has been reported that the accused was feeding cucumber to his niece when his sister, Aiman, stopped him. She asked him why he was giving cucumber to a sick person and said that it is not advisable to consume this vegetable when one is suffering from fever. An argument rose between the siblings over this and the other family members also joined in, resulting in a commotion. After this, Farman attacked his family members with a knife.

"The accused's sister died on the spot while two others suffered injuries. An investigation has been launched and the case is being probed from all angles," a police officer said.

Read more

  1. Ahmedabad Horror: Man Kills Barber With Knife He Bought From Flipkart After Being Asked For Haircut Charges
  2. Cab Driver Stabbed To Death Following Dispute Over Rs 400 Fare In Delhi

Chamarajanagar: A man from Karnataka's Chamarajanagar district allegedly stabbed his sister to death and injured his father and sister-in-law following an argument over feeding cucumber to his sick niece. The accused has been arrested, police said.

The incident took place in Idga Mohalla in Kollegal in Chamarajanagar on Wednesday. The accused's sister, Aiman ​​Banu (26), succumbed to her injuries on the spot while his father, Syed (60) suffered fracture in hand and Taslima Taj (25) was seriously injured. Both Syed and Taslima are currently undergoing treatment at SIMS Hospital.

On information, a team from Kollegal Town police station reached the spot. The injured were rushed to the hospital for treatment while Farman was arrested.

It has been reported that the accused was feeding cucumber to his niece when his sister, Aiman, stopped him. She asked him why he was giving cucumber to a sick person and said that it is not advisable to consume this vegetable when one is suffering from fever. An argument rose between the siblings over this and the other family members also joined in, resulting in a commotion. After this, Farman attacked his family members with a knife.

"The accused's sister died on the spot while two others suffered injuries. An investigation has been launched and the case is being probed from all angles," a police officer said.

Read more

  1. Ahmedabad Horror: Man Kills Barber With Knife He Bought From Flipkart After Being Asked For Haircut Charges
  2. Cab Driver Stabbed To Death Following Dispute Over Rs 400 Fare In Delhi

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KARNATAKA MAN STABS SISTER TO DEATHFEEDING CUCUMBER TO SICKSTABBED TO DEATHMAN ATTACKS FAMILY MEMBERS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

Kashmir’s Cosy Love Affair With Kangri, The Ultimate Winter Darling Beating Modern Gadgets

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Bride, Groom, Spy: Indians Hire Wedding Detectives To Verify Prospective Spouse, Sons Or Daughters-in-law

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.