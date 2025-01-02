Karnataka Man Stabs Sister To Death Over Argument About 'Eating Cucumber When Sick'; Father, Sister-In-law Injured

Chamarajanagar: A man from Karnataka's Chamarajanagar district allegedly stabbed his sister to death and injured his father and sister-in-law following an argument over feeding cucumber to his sick niece. The accused has been arrested, police said.

The incident took place in Idga Mohalla in Kollegal in Chamarajanagar on Wednesday. The accused's sister, Aiman ​​Banu (26), succumbed to her injuries on the spot while his father, Syed (60) suffered fracture in hand and Taslima Taj (25) was seriously injured. Both Syed and Taslima are currently undergoing treatment at SIMS Hospital.

On information, a team from Kollegal Town police station reached the spot. The injured were rushed to the hospital for treatment while Farman was arrested.

It has been reported that the accused was feeding cucumber to his niece when his sister, Aiman, stopped him. She asked him why he was giving cucumber to a sick person and said that it is not advisable to consume this vegetable when one is suffering from fever. An argument rose between the siblings over this and the other family members also joined in, resulting in a commotion. After this, Farman attacked his family members with a knife.

"The accused's sister died on the spot while two others suffered injuries. An investigation has been launched and the case is being probed from all angles," a police officer said.