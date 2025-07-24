Karnataka Man, Son Kidnapped, Killed Over Real Estate Dispute In Andhra Pradesh

Narasaraopet: A man and his son from Bengaluru, who had come to Narasaraopet in Andhra Pradesh to attend a court hearing, were allegedly kidnapped and murdered over an ongoing real estate dispute. The incident that occurred on Wednesday, has sent shockwaves across both Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

The deceased, identified as K Veeraswamy Reddy (60) and his son KV Prashanth Reddy (35), were residents of Chinnasandra Kadugodi in Bengaluru. They were involved in real estate business and reportedly had conflicts over financial transactions with business partners Gaddam Anil Reddy and Raghurami Reddy from Santamaguluru in Andhra Pradesh's Bapatla district, police said.

K Veeraswamy Reddy and KV Prashanth Reddy (L to R) (Eenadu)

According to police, the father-son duo had come to attend a hearing in a case related to cheque bounce at the Narasaraopet court. One of their partner had allegedly taken Veeraswamy’s cheque book and filed multiple cheque bounce cases against him in courts at Ongole, Guntur, Kurnool, and Narasaraopet, they added.

On Tuesday, the duo had landed at Gannavaram Airport with two lawyers, Raghu and Nagabhushanam. They reached Narasaraopet and stayed at a hotel near the court. Next morning, while stepping out of the hotel after breakfast, unidentified assailants kidnapped them in a car.

The lawyers reported the kidnapping at the Narasaraopet First Town Police Station. They also informed the court, after which, the judge directed police to detain Anil Reddy, who was present in the courtroom during the hearing, for questioning.

Shortly after the kidnapping, two bodies were found in a real estate venture near Pathamaguluru village in Santamaguluru mandal of Bapatla. Police said the two bodies were mutilated and faces beyond recognition. Police identified them as Veeraswamy and his son and suspected that the murder took place within 30 minutes of the abduction.

While a kidnapping case was registered in Narasaraopet, a murder case was filed at the Santhamagulur police station in Bapatla. Bapatla SP Tushar Dudi inspected the crime scene and forensic team collected evidence.

Bapatla DSP G Ramanjaneyulu said four special teams have been set up to trace and arrest the killers. Investigation is underway based on a complaint filed by a Village Revenue Officer (VRO) Radhika, the DSP added.