Karnataka 'Honour Killing' Case: Man Murders Daughter, Cremates Body In Haste To Destroy Evidence

Kalaburagi: In a shocking case of 'honour killing', a man allegedly strangled his daughter and hastily cremated the body in a bid to destroy evidence over her love affair with a youth from another caste in Karnataka's Kalaburgi, police said on Sunday. Police have arrested the accused father in the case.

The alleged murder has come to light from Melakunda (B) village of Kalaburagi district.

Kalaburagi City Police Commissioner Dr. Sharanappa S.D., while addressing a presser here, said that the accused Shankar was arrested following a distress call received from Farhatabad police station from an anonymous source. The source said that accused had killed his own daughter and cremated her in haste while projecting her death as suicide.

According to Sharanappa, preliminary investigation revealed that the victim, the 2nd youngest sibling among five daughters, was studying nursing and was in a relationship with a youth from the same village but a different caste, which infuriated the family.

Sharanappa said that the family came to know about the love affair three months ago with the girl's father repeatedly asking her to break up with the young man. But Kavita, who did not agree with her father, was adamant that she would marry the man she loved, police said.

Bone-chilling Murder Of Daughter By Father

The police commissioner said that the accused confessed to strangling his daughter out of fear of loss of honor and dignity when she refused to part ways with the man. The accused told the police that after murdering his daughter, he put pesticide in her mouth and told people that she had committed suicide on Thursday (Aug 28) night. He then hastily cremated the body in his brother's land in the presence of around 250 people, police said.

But the police along with the forensic team who were alerted immediately, visited the crime spot and gathered evidence for further investigation. A case has been registered under relevant sections of law while the accused father has been taken into custody and is being questioned. It has also been learned that two more persons are also being taken into custody for their alleged role in the murder.