Karnataka Man Dies Of Snakebite After Catching Russell’s Viper, Considering It Non-Venomous

Mangaluru: A 55-year-old man lost his life in Karnataka's Bajpe on Friday after being bitten by a venomous Russell’s viper, which he mistook for a non-venomous snake and attempted to catch it with his hands.

The deceased has been identified as Ramchandra Poojari (55), a resident of Bajpe. A case has been registered at the Bajpe police station stating that the death occurred due to snakebite.

A Russell’s viper snake was seen in the vicinity of a house in the Bajpe area on Thursday. Ramachandra wrongly assumed it to be a harmless snake and caught it with his hands.

The snake bit his hand but Ramachandra did not take the bite seriously as he believed it to be harmless. Thus, he went home instead of going to the hospital, family sources said.

In the evening, Ramchandra felt dizzy and his health condition started deteriorating. His family members immediately admitted him to the hospital.