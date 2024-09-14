Karnataka Man Dies Of Snakebite After Catching Russell’s Viper, Considering It Non-Venomous

Mangaluru: A 55-year-old man lost his life in Karnataka's Bajpe on Friday after being bitten by a venomous Russell’s viper, which he mistook for a non-venomous snake and attempted to catch it with his hands.
The deceased has been identified as Ramchandra Poojari (55), a resident of Bajpe. A case has been registered at the Bajpe police station stating that the death occurred due to snakebite.
A Russell’s viper snake was seen in the vicinity of a house in the Bajpe area on Thursday. Ramachandra wrongly assumed it to be a harmless snake and caught it with his hands.
The snake bit his hand but Ramachandra did not take the bite seriously as he believed it to be harmless. Thus, he went home instead of going to the hospital, family sources said.
In the evening, Ramchandra felt dizzy and his health condition started deteriorating. His family members immediately admitted him to the hospital.
However, he failed to respond to treatment and succumbed to his injuries on Friday.
Russell's viper (Daboia russelii), is a venomous snakes. It grows to a maximum of five feet and bears three rows of reddish brown spots outlined in black and white. Russell's viper bites may cause hematological and neurological manifestations, doctors said.
On Friday, a teacher in Kerala's Kanhangad district school, was bitten by a snake that had entered the classroom during Onam celebrations. She was rushed to the hospital and released after treatment. It was found that the snake was non-venomous and had not caused any damage.
Read more
Kerala Shocker: Teacher Bitten By Snake During Onam Celebrations in Nileshwar