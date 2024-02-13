Karnataka Man Dies by Suicide after Collision with Bike Leads to Rider's Death

Kodagu (Karnataka): A man died by suicide hours after a youth hit by his bike succumbed to his injuries in Karnataka's Kodagu district.

The man has been identified as HD Tammaiah, a resident of Heravanad near Madikeri and the accident victim was Dhanal Subbaiah, a resident of Kandanakolli, Halleri. Police said it is suspected that Tammaiah took the drastic step out of remorse.

The accident took place near Madikeri chain gate on Friday. Both Tammaiah and Subbaiah were on bikes and made a head-on collision. The impact of collision was so severe that Subbaiah fell from his bike and a truck heading from the opposite direction crushed him under its wheels. The accident was captured on a roadside CCTV camera.

Subbaiah, a postgraduate student of Field Marshal Caryappa College was rushed to the nearby hospital. He, however, died during treatment last night. According to Tammaiah's family members, the entire episode left him shocked and he kept blaming himself for Subbaiah's death. Unable to bear his guilt, he ended his life a few hours after receiving the news of the accident victim's death, a family member said.

A case of suicide has been registered at Madikeri rural police station. An officer of Madikeri police station said investigations are underway and Tammaiah's body has been sent for postmortem.