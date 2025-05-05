Karnataka Man Cheated in Name Of Chardham Yatra Logistics

Dehradun: A resident of Karnataka has allegedly been cheated to the tune of more than Rs 12 lakh via cyber mode for arranging travel facilities for the ongoing Chardham Yatra.

Wanting to undertake the Yatra, the victim had started searching online for the providers of helicopter service, lodging and other facilities. On finding a lucrative advertisement through a search engine, he called up on a number where a person explained various plans being offered.

The arrangement agreed upon said that Rs 75,000 would be charged per head for providing chopper services and lodging facilities in hotels. The victim jeweller from Karnataka transferred the payment of more than Rs 12 lakh for 17 persons.

It was only on reaching Dehradun on May 4 that he discovered that he had been cheated. The number on which the deal had been struck was found to be non-responsive when he called from Dehradun.

The victim approached the Dehradun Police, who found in the preliminary investigations that the number used for selling the loan and getting the money transferred pertained to West Bengal. Since the deal was made while sitting in Karnataka, the victim has now approached the Karnataka Police.

Those making bookings for the Yatra are advised not to do so through websites and numbers being advertised on social media. The booking for the helicopter service is to be made through the authorised IRCTC website www.heliyatra.irctc.co.in. Proper registration is to be done before embarking on the journey, and in case of any problem the travellers can call on 0135-2559898.

