Karnataka Lorry Strike Disrupts Supply Of Essential Commodities Across State

Bengaluru: The ongoing lorry strike in Karnataka has significantly disrupted supply of essential commodities across the state causing noticeable price hikes in the wholesale markets.



Triggered by demands including a rollback of diesel price hike and toll exemptions, the strike, led by the Federation of Karnataka State Lorry Owners and Agents Associations (FKSLOA), has resulted in suspension of over 90% of goods transportation services. “It’s not our intention to cause inconvenience to people,” said Karnataka Lorry Owners Association President GR Shanmugappa. He said, “We want the government to acknowledge the hardships faced by lorry operators. Our demands, especially on diesel pricing, must be addressed.”



The impact of the strike is being felt sharply in agricultural markets, especially in Bengaluru. According to B Ravishankar, Secretary of the Bengaluru Potato and Onion Traders’ Association, the Yeshwanthpur APMC market used to receive around 300 truckloads of onions daily. “On Tuesday, we received only 190 trucks. On April 15, we had received 56,738 onion bags. It fell to 38,669 bags on April 16. Stocks will last only for around three more days,” he warned. The reduced supply has already caused prices to inch up, with wholesale onion rates rising by Rs 1 per kilogram. Shanmugappa said some truck operations are still active, largely because certain consignments were loaded before the strike began or due to higher payments offered by buyers.



State Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy has acknowledged the gravity of the situation and hinted at taking strict action if the strike continues. He also questioned the political motive behind the strike. “When the Central government kept increasing diesel prices, why were there no protests then? Now they are targeting the state government alone,” he said. The minister added that discussions have already been held with the truckers and they have even talked to the Chief Minister.



Meanwhile, Secretary of Lorry Owners Association Somasundaram Balan stated that the association had already presented its demands to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. “We hope to receive a response from the government by tomorrow. Until then, our strike will continue,” he confirmed.