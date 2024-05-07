Karnataka Lok Sabha Election Phase 2 | Over 66% Turnout Recorded; Highest 72.75% in Chikkodi, Lowest 57.20% in Gulbarga

Bengaluru: Polling for the remaining 14 Lok Sabha seats in the state concluded on Tuesday. Polling was held at 28,269 polling stations, where voting was between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The state has a total of 28 Lok Sabha constituencies. The first phase of polling in 14 seats in most of the southern and coastal districts was held on April 26. A total of 227 candidates—206 men and 21 women—were in the fray in this phase.

The seats where elections are held today are Chikkodi, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Bijapur, Gulbarga, Raichur, Bidar, Koppal, Bellary, Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Davangere, and Shimoga.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP had swept all 14 seats, defeating Congress and JD(S), which were in alliance and ruling the state then. Having scored a thumping victory in the Assembly elections last year, the Congress now appears determined to put up a strong show. Karnataka is the most important state for the BJP in south India, as it's only here that it has held power in the past.

7.10 PM- The approx. voter turnout recorded for the day stands at 66.29%

An estimated 66.29 per cent turnout was reported for the second phase of Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka in 14 constituencies. Out of the 14 segments. The constituency-wise voting percentage is as follows: Bagalkot 66.17%, Belgaum 69.95%, Bellary 69.13%, Bidar 60.17%, Bijapur 61.85%, Chikkodi 72.75%, Devanagere 71.36%, Dharwad 67.91%, Gulbarga 57.20 %, Haveri 72.59%, Koppal 66.17%, Raichur 60.06%, Shimoga 72.47%, Uttara Kannada 70.13%.

The second phase of polling went on so smoothly that booth officials dressed up in costumes in Shivamogga managed to snag much of the attention. Not only did the election officials dress up as kings and queens, but the booth also had a throne for voters to take selfies flaunting their inked fingers. Despite the searing heat, people turned up to cast their votes, and the polling percentage breached the 60% mark by 5 pm. In the last Lok Sabha Election, also held in two phases in 2019, a voter turnout of 68.66% was registered in the 14 constituencies of north Karnataka

The Election Commission on Tuesday directed social media platform 'X' to "immediately" take down an animated video shared by the Karnataka unit of the BJP related to the row over reservation for the Muslim community. In a letter to the nodal officer of 'X', the EC took exception to the non-compliance of the directive of the Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer to the social media platform for taking down the video. The panel said the animated video shared by the Karnataka unit of the BJP on its social media handle was violative of the extant legal framework. Read More...

An estimated 66.05 per cent turnout was reported at 5 pm for the second phase of Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka in 14 constituencies. Out of the 14 segments, the highest turnout of 72.75 per cent was recorded in Chikkodi, followed by Shimoga 72.07 per cent, and least 57.20 per cent in Gulbarga.

BRS leader K Kavitha leaves Rouse Avenue Court, and says, "Investigation agencies are leaving people like Prajwal Revanna and arresting people like us."

An estimated 54.20 per cent voter turnout was reported till 3 pm in Karnataka, in 14 constituencies. Out of the 14 segments, the highest turnout of 59.65 per cent was recorded in Chikkodi, followed by Haveri 58.45 per cent, and the lowest 47.67 per cent in Gulbarga. The constituency-wise voting percentage is as follows: Bagalkot 54.95%, Belgaum 53.85%, Bellary 56.76%, Bidar 49.89%, Bijapur 49.88%, Chikkodi 59.65%, Devanagere 57.31%, Dharwad 55%, Gulbarga 47.67 %, Haveri 58.45%, Koppal 55.06%, Raichur 49.04%, Shimoga 57.96%, Uttara Kannada 55.98%.

JD(S) workers stage a protest against Karnataka Deputy CM and Congress leader DK Shivakumar and state govt over allegations made by BJP leader and advocate Devaraje Gowda on Monday. The protesters allege that the obscene videos of Prajwal Revanna were scripted by Congress.

An estimated 41.59 per cent turnout was reported at 1 pm for the second phase of Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka in 14 constituencies. Out of the 14 segments, the highest turnout of 45.69 per cent was recorded in Chikkodi, followed by Shimoga at 44.98 percent, and the least was 37.48 per cent in Gulbarga.

On state minister and Congress leader Priyank Kharge's statements, expelled Karnataka BJP leader and independent candidate from Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat KS Eshwarappa says, "This time, Congress will not win as many seats as it won the last time... In so many states, Congress is losing... In every state, the BJP is winning. PM Narendra Modi is getting more support than the last time. This time, the BJP will register a great win".

Amid the ongoing investigation into Prajwal Revanna's obscene video' case, Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief BY Vijayendra accuses the Congress party of politicising the issue. He claims that Congress is exploiting the situation for political gain.

In the 'obscene videos' case involving JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, former Karnataka Chief Minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy says, "I'm addressing this PC over a dirty incident which shouldn't have happened in society. On April 21, a pen drive was circulated throughout the state. It was done by Police officers. They circulated it in Bengaluru Rural, Mandya and also in Hassan intentionally." Kumaraswamy further says, "No action has been taken by the Police or Election Returning Officer till now. Who shared the videos and pen drive? When the voting was happening, CM told at least 100 times that HD Kumaraswamy and JD(S) candidates will lose for sure and JD(S) will lose. Kumaraswamy said, "Truth has to come out. DK Shivakumar had said that Kumaraswamy you cannot win. On 26th April, elections concluded (second phase). Still, no action has been taken against anyone. On 26th April, a letter was written to CM by Nagalakshmi Chowdhary, chairperson of Karnataka State Commission for Women, mentioning "powerful leaders involving in it." On 28th, a complaint was prepared and typed in Bengaluru and sent to Holenarasipura and FIR was lodged there, no issues with that. So, CM formed the SIT quickly. I understanding what's happening. I thought SIT would do free and fair investigation. But I readied it's not special investigation team, it's a Siddaramaiah investigation team and Shivakumar investigation team." Read More...

Expelled BJP leader KS Eshwarappa and his family cast their vote in Shivamogga. He is contesting as an independent candidate from the Shimoga constituency. BJP has fielded party MP B.Y. Raghavendra as its candidate from here while Congress has fielded Geetha Shivarajkumar.

The state reported an approximate voter turnout of 24.48% at 11 am, according to the data revealed by the Election Commission of India. The constituency-wise voting percentage is as follows: Bagalkot 23.80%, Belgaum 23.91%, Bellary 26.45%, Bidar 22.33%, Bijapur 23.91%, Chikkodi 27.23%, Devanagere 23.73%, Dharwad 24%, Gulbarga 22.64%, Haveri 24.24%, Koppal 24.64%, Raichur 22.05%, Shimoga 27.22%, Uttara Kannada 27.65%. The overall voting percentage stood at 24.48% at 11 am.

Congress leader Priyank Kharge says people are disappointed with the past 10 years of the Modi regime and will choose the Congress."I’m very confident that the Congress government is going to be extremely triumphant. The last 10 years of Modi's tenure have been disastrous for India and for Kalaburagi. The people are quite disappointed and this time they will vote for progress," the Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and Information Technology & Biotechnology of Karnataka said, echoing the views of his father and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

Congress party chief Mallikarjun Kharge cast his vote at a polling station in his native, Kalaburagi. He said the businessman and the poor who regret their mistake will elect the Congress party this time, making it win with a huge majority. "All the businessmen and the poor people will come together to make the Congress win this time. People are regretting that they made a mistake last time. They will elect the Congress party with a thumping majority," Kharge said. The grand old party has fielded Radhakrishnan Doddamani, who is also Kharge's son-in-law, from this seat. Kharge says Congress will win with huge majority (ETV Bharat)

Former Chief Minister and BJP candidate from Haveri, Basavaraj Bommai cast his vote at a polling station in Haveri. After he cast his vote, he appealed to the electorate to come out in large numbers and participate in the festival of democracy. "I appeal to people to come out and vote and participate in this festival of democracy..." he said.

Bagalkot 8.59%, Belgaum 9.48%, Bellary 10.37%, Bidar 8.90%, Bijapur 9.26%, Chikkodi 10.81%, Devanagere 9.11%, Dharwad 9.38%, Gulbarga 8.71%, Haveri 8.62%, Koppal 8.79%, Raichur 8.27%, Shimoga 11.39%, Uttara Kannada 11.07%. The overall voting percentage stood at 9.45% at 9 am.

Former Chief Minister of Karnataka and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa cast his vote on Tuesday at a polling booth in Shivamogga. After casting his vote, Yediyurappa expressed confidence about BJP's prospects, stating, "We are going to win a minimum of 25 to 26 Lok Sabha constituencies."

Karnataka BJP chief B.Y. Vijayendra after casting his vote in Shivamogga said he was confident that people would support the saffron party even though Congress is in power in the state. "...Everyone's decision is the same - to be with PM Modi...He should be the PM once again in the interest of the nation. So, that is the atmosphere amongst all voters. I am confident that despite there being a Congress government in Karnataka, people support the BJP. Independent candidates will not make any difference for the party. This will not have any impact on BY Raghavendra. He has done good work...So, he will win with more than 2.5 lakh votes," he said.

BJP candidate Dr Umesh Jadhav cast his vote at a polling booth in Kalaburagi. Jadhav is pitted against Congress party chief Mallikarjun Kharge's son-in-law Radhakrishna Doddamani in this parliamentary constituency. BJP candidate Dr Umesh Jadhav cast his vote (Video: ANI)

Polling has begun in all 14 seats in Karnataka where 227 candidates are in the fray in this phase. Shortly before the voting began, Prime Minister Narendra appealed to the people across the country to vote in large numbers. "Urging all those who are voting in today’s phase to vote in record numbers. Their active participation will certainly make the elections more vibrant," Modi posted on X. He repeated the same message in several languages on the social media platform.

Mock polling is being conducted in thousands of polling stations across the southern state shortly before the commencement of voting at 7 am. as many as 4,000 micro-observers are on duty and 17,000 polling stations are being covered by webcasting.

Security arrangements

Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Meena said adequate security arrangements have been made for Tuesday's polling. "Around 1.45 lakh polling officials have been deployed across the 14 constituencies. In addition, 35,000 civil police personnel, 65 companies of Central Paramilitary forces and armed police of other states will be deployed for the polling day," he said.

Besides this, 4,000 micro-observers will also be on duty and 17,000 polling stations will be covered by webcasting, he added. Davangere has the maximum number of 30 candidates, followed by 23 in Shimoga and Raichur has the least number - eight.

Key candidates

Former Chief Ministers Basavaraj Bommai (Haveri) and Jagadish Shettar (Balgaum), Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi (Dharwad) and Bhagwanth Khuba (Bidar) -- all from BJP; Congress' Geetha Shivrajkumar (Shimoga) -- wife of actor Shivrajkumar and daughter of former CM S Bangarappa and AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge's son-in-law Radhakrishna Doddamani (Gulbarga), are among the prominent names in the fray.

Also in the contest are MP and veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa's son B Y Raghavendra, suspended party leader and former Deputy CM K S Eshwarappa -- both from Shimoga, former Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri and ex-Minister B Sreeramulu of BJP from Uttara Kannada and Bellary respectively and retired IAS officer G Kumar Naik of Congress from Raichur.

Stakes are high for several Ministers in this phase with their children in fray. Sons of Ministers Laxmi Hebbalkar and Eshwar Khandre - Mrinal Ravindra Hebbalkar and Sagar Khandre - are contesting from Belgaum and Bidar respectively, while daughters of Ministers Satish Jarkiholi and Shivanand Patil -Priyanka Jarkiholi and Samyukta Patil- are in contention in Chikkodi and Bagalkot respectively. Prabha Mallikarjun, wife of Minister S S Mallikarjun and daughter-in-law of veteran Congress leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa, is in the fray from Davangere.