Karnataka Legislators Gift Themselves 100% Salary Hike

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Ministers and MLAs gifted themselves a 100% hike in their salaries and other perks as the Assembly passed two bills to fatten their salaries on Friday, the last day of the budget session.

The Bill claimed the upward revision of salaries and allowances was necessary as the cost of living has gone up significantly over the years. Interestingly, the bill was not mentioned in the Agenda but pushed through at the last moment amid a din due to the protest by the Opposition members opposing the suspension of its 18 members and passing of the bill that seeks to provide 4 per cent reservation for Muslims in government contracts. The bill was passed through a voice vote.

With the passage of the Karnataka Legislature Salaries, Pension and Allowances (Amendment) Bill, the salary of the Chief Minister will go up to Rs 1.5 lakh from existing Rs 75,000 and that of the ministers to Rs 1.25 lakh from existing Rs 60,000. Similarly, the salary of an MLA will go up to Rs 80,000 from existing Rs 40,000 and pension to former MLAs has touched Rs 75,000 from Rs 50,000.