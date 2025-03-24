ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Launches Mobile Repair Vans To Improve Bus Services, Reduce Congestion In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has introduced five new mobile repair vans for the on-road maintenance of its buses. The plan is designed to cut down delays from breakdowns and avoid traffic jams in the city.

The state-owned BMTC is one of the largest bus operators in the country, with a fleet of 6,835 buses making an average of 5,875 trips per day, including urban and suburban areas. Traffic congestion in Bengaluru is such that even a minor breakdown can cause major disruptions. To eliminate such delays, BMTC has also decided to deploy a minimum of one mobile repair van at each of the major transport hubs and more prominent bus terminals to reduce response time.

Currently, two repair vans are running at Marathahalli and Kempegowda Bus Station (KBS). With five more vehicles, the coverage would now be extended to key areas such as Shivajinagar, Yeshwanthpur, Jayanagar/Banashankari, Silk Board, Nayandahalli Junction and adjacent areas.

“Our top priority is to ensure smooth and uninterrupted public transport. The induction of these Mobile Repair Vans will help address breakdowns quickly, thereby causing less inconvenience to passengers and preventing traffic congestion,” said Ramalinga Reddy, Minister for Transport.