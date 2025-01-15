ETV Bharat / state

Pending Bills: Union Minister Kumaraswamy Calls Upon Contractors To Boycott Govt Tenders

Union Minister Kumaraswamy told the contractors not to take up any government work if they wanted their problems to be solved.

Union Minister for Heavy Industries H D Kumaraswamy
Union Minister for Heavy Industries H D Kumaraswamy (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 15, 2025, 5:07 PM IST

Bengaluru: Union Minister for Heavy Industries H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday called upon contractors to stop bidding for public works for a year protesting the non-release of their pending bills by the state government.

Reacting to the plight of the state's contractors on account of inordinate delay on the part of the state government in clearing their pending bills, Kumaraswamy said he would request all contractors not to take up any government work for a year. "If you want your problems to be solved, then don't take up any government work. Let them bring contractors from Andhra Pradesh or other states. This is the only way you can get your issues addressed," he said.

As per the Karnataka State Contractors Association, the state government owes a whopping Rs 32,000 crore to contractors towards works they carried out in different departments. Association President Jagannath Shegaji last week wrote letters to seven ministers including Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar giving them a seven-day deadline to take definite steps to clear their dues. He also threatened to go on strike if their demand is not met.

The state government however sought to blame the previous BJP regime for the pending bills saying that the latter approved works and issued work orders to contractors without making financial provisions. "The previous BJP government is the reason for these pending bills. They indiscriminately awarded tenders without the necessary fundings. But our government is with the contractors and we have been clearing pending bills part by part," Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said in Delhi on Wednesday.

Read More:

1. 'India Set To Become Major Maritime Power': PM Modi As He Dedicates Frontline Naval Combatants To Nation

Bengaluru: Union Minister for Heavy Industries H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday called upon contractors to stop bidding for public works for a year protesting the non-release of their pending bills by the state government.

Reacting to the plight of the state's contractors on account of inordinate delay on the part of the state government in clearing their pending bills, Kumaraswamy said he would request all contractors not to take up any government work for a year. "If you want your problems to be solved, then don't take up any government work. Let them bring contractors from Andhra Pradesh or other states. This is the only way you can get your issues addressed," he said.

As per the Karnataka State Contractors Association, the state government owes a whopping Rs 32,000 crore to contractors towards works they carried out in different departments. Association President Jagannath Shegaji last week wrote letters to seven ministers including Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar giving them a seven-day deadline to take definite steps to clear their dues. He also threatened to go on strike if their demand is not met.

The state government however sought to blame the previous BJP regime for the pending bills saying that the latter approved works and issued work orders to contractors without making financial provisions. "The previous BJP government is the reason for these pending bills. They indiscriminately awarded tenders without the necessary fundings. But our government is with the contractors and we have been clearing pending bills part by part," Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said in Delhi on Wednesday.

Read More:

1. 'India Set To Become Major Maritime Power': PM Modi As He Dedicates Frontline Naval Combatants To Nation

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KARNATAKAKUMARASWAMYCONTRACTORSBILLSKUMARASWAMY CONTRACTORS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.