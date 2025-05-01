Karnataka: KSRTC Driver Suspended For Stopping Bus To Offer Namaz

Haveri: A conductor-cum-driver serving in the Karnataka State Road Transport Corportion (KSRTC) has been placed under suspension reportedly on charges of indiscipline and dereliction of duty. Action was initiated against the driver AR Mulla for stopping the bus to offer namaz, the video of which has gone viral on social media.

As per reports, while coming from Vishalagad to Hangal on Wednesday (April 30), Mulla had stopped the bus and offered namaz. After the video went viral, state Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy ordered an investigation into the matter.

"..Those in public service can practice religious rituals, but not when they are on duty. It is objectionable to stop a bus with passengers onboard in the middle of a journey to offer namaz," the transport minister had stated.

Following the instructions of the Minister, KSRTC officials conducted an investigation and issued an order suspending driver AR Mulla, for stopping the bus on Vishalagad-Hangal route and offering namaz behind the driver's seat.

Speaking over phone, North-West Karnataka State Road Transport District Divisional Controller Vijay Kumar said, "The department minister had instructed to conduct an investigation and take necessary action. Action has been taken accordingly. AR Mulla has been suspended in that context."

Notably, AR Mulla has successfully held the post of Driver-cum-Manager for last several years. He had also received a gold medal from the department for accident-free driving, Kumar said.