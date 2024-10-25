ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka: 101 Found Guilty, 98 Get Life Term For 2014 Violence Against Dalits In Koppal

Koppal: In a historic order, the Koppal District and Sessions Court in Karnataka on Thursday sentenced 98 people to life imprisonment and awarded five-year jail terms to three others in a 2014 case of discrimination and caste violence targeting Dalits in Marakumbi village of Gangavati taluk.

On August 28, 2014, in the SC colony of the village mentioned above, as many as 117 persons were charged with 'assaulting, abusing and torching' houses of people belonging to the Madiga Community over a movie ticket issue the previous day. No casualties were reported in the case.

While the case was being heard, over the years, 11 persons accused of the crime died and two minors were tried under the juvenile justice board.

Sessions court judge Chandrasekhar C convicted 101 people in the case, of whom three received lighter sentences because Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, couldn't be invoked against someone belonging to either community.

Case In Detail: On August 27, 2014, the primary accused Manjunath went to a movie in Gangavathi along with his friends. Suddenly they engaged in a brawl there with “unidentified” persons. Manjunath and his friends provoked and convinced members of the upper caste by claiming that it was residents of the SC colony in the village who abused them.