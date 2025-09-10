Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge Writes To ECI Urging For Court-Monitored Evaluation Of EVMs
He said Karnataka, with its strong technology and research ecosystem, is well-placed to host such an exercise that will reestablish public trust in electoral processes.
Published : September 10, 2025 at 12:31 PM IST
Bengaluru: Priyank Kharge, Karnataka Minister for Electronics, IT & Biotechnology, has written to the Election Commission of India (ECI) expressing concerns over the functioning of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and the public doubts surrounding their credibility. Addressing Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, Kharge has urged the poll body to allow a court-monitored ethical hackathon and audit involving the country's top research and development institutions to test the security and transparency of the voting process.
Kharge pointed out that Karnataka, with its strong technology and research ecosystem, is well placed to host such an exercise under judicial and industry oversight. "This transparent initiative would rigorously test the EVM architecture and address issues concerning public perception around electoral integrity," the letter reads.
"I have once again written to the @ECISVEEP, urging them to facilitate a court-monitored technical audit of EVMs along with an ethical hackathon under independent oversight. My proposal, first submitted on December 3, 2024, was aimed at ensuring a transparent evaluation of the entire EVM–VVPAT process. In my follow-up letter on September 6, I reiterated that Karnataka is ready to host this exercise in partnership with judicial and industry oversight," he posted on social media platform X, sharing an image of the letter.
I have once again written to the @ECISVEEP, urging them to facilitate a court-monitored technical audit of EVMs along with an ethical hackathon under independent oversight. My proposal, first submitted on December 3, 2024, was aimed at ensuring a transparent evaluation of the… https://t.co/OOP49t67cC pic.twitter.com/957em7UgaT— Priyank Kharge / ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಕ್ ಖರ್ಗೆ (@PriyankKharge) September 8, 2025
The minister's call comes in the backdrop of a recent recount in Lucknow, where the results changed after EVM-related discrepancies were flagged. Referring to the specific incident and other reported cases of EVM malfunction, he said these incidents have deepened suspicions about the reliability of these machines.
Referring to a similar suggestion by him to the poll authority in 2017-18, Kharge said there was a procedural response, which he believed was inadequate. "It is the Election Commission's duty to clear doubts raised by the public about the functioning of any machine, including EVMs. A manual cannot replace a transparent, independent test of the system," he stated.
Kharge proposed that famed academic and research institutions such as the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) could be involved in the exercise to resolve technical questions related to registration symbols, software updates, and even the disposal of old machines.
The Minister also raised doubts over the EC's ability to maintain error-free electoral rolls, pointing out inconsistencies across states. "Why are Aadhaar cards accepted as voter ID proof across India, but not in Bihar? Why do unresolved issues in Mahadevapura (in Karnataka) and Bihar continue to exist if the Election Commission is serious about free and fair elections?" he questioned.
He warned that ignoring public concerns would only further fuel mistrust. "At a time when serious questions are being raised about the independence of institutions and the integrity of our elections, it becomes even more urgent to adopt proposals that improve transparency. Ignoring them only deepens doubts," Kharge's letter mentions.
The letter part of his letter deals with his request to the EC to act on the proposals without further delay to preserve public faith in the electoral process. "My intent has always been to address concerns and strengthen public faith in the system. I therefore urge the commission to act on this proposal at the earliest, in the interest of preserving public trust in our democracy," he wrote.
However, the Election Commission is yet to respond to Kharge's latest appeal.
