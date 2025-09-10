ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge Writes To ECI Urging For Court-Monitored Evaluation Of EVMs

Bengaluru: Priyank Kharge, Karnataka Minister for Electronics, IT & Biotechnology, has written to the Election Commission of India (ECI) expressing concerns over the functioning of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and the public doubts surrounding their credibility. Addressing Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, Kharge has urged the poll body to allow a court-monitored ethical hackathon and audit involving the country's top research and development institutions to test the security and transparency of the voting process.

Kharge pointed out that Karnataka, with its strong technology and research ecosystem, is well placed to host such an exercise under judicial and industry oversight. "This transparent initiative would rigorously test the EVM architecture and address issues concerning public perception around electoral integrity," the letter reads.

"I have once again written to the @ECISVEEP, urging them to facilitate a court-monitored technical audit of EVMs along with an ethical hackathon under independent oversight. My proposal, first submitted on December 3, 2024, was aimed at ensuring a transparent evaluation of the entire EVM–VVPAT process. In my follow-up letter on September 6, I reiterated that Karnataka is ready to host this exercise in partnership with judicial and industry oversight," he posted on social media platform X, sharing an image of the letter.

The minister's call comes in the backdrop of a recent recount in Lucknow, where the results changed after EVM-related discrepancies were flagged. Referring to the specific incident and other reported cases of EVM malfunction, he said these incidents have deepened suspicions about the reliability of these machines.