Karnataka Irrigation Issues: CM Urges Deve Gowda To Come Forward To Protect State's Interest

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday accused the former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda and his party JD(S) of behaving like the spokespersons of the Central government, even as he welcomed the latter's statement expressing readiness to fight non-partisanly against the injustice to state on the irrigation issue.

He said people are asking -- whether Gowda needs to compromise so much for making his son H D Kumaraswamy, a minister in the Central cabinet? Siddaramaiah was responding to Gowda's statement on Saturday that he was prepared to speak to CM Siddaramaiah and his Deputy D K Shivakumar to ensure justice to Karnataka in irrigation projects. Gowda's JD(S) is part of the NDA alliance and Kumaraswamy is now the Union Minister.

"I fully welcome former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda's statement that he is ready to fight non-partisanly against the injustice to the state in the irrigation issue. I would like to bring to the attention of senior leader Deve Gowda that I have always acted as a Kannadiga and not as a politician on the issue of land-water-language," Siddaramaiah said in a statement.

He even reminded Gowda that during the crisis that arose in September 2016 when the Supreme Court ordered the release of 15,000 cusecs of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu within a period of ten days, he as the chief minister had gone to the former PM's house, held his hand and led him to an all-party meeting.

Noting that in the past, when the question of protecting the interests of the state arose, Gowda fought to provide justice to the state as a statesman and more importantly as a proud Kannadiga. "But recently, seven crore Kannadigas, including me, are observing that you (Gowda) and your party (JD(S)) are behaving in a biased manner like the spokespersons of the Central government," he said.

"People are asking, did Gowda need to compromise so much for making his son a minister in the Central cabinet?" he said.

Accusing the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre of sacrificing the interests of Kannadigas, Siddaramaiah said, The Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the Kalasa Nale project in the Mahadayi basin at a cost of Rs 995.30 crore was approved in March 2023 itself. The acquisition process of 26,925 hectares of forest area required for this project has been hampered due to the objections of the state of Goa.

"Currently, this process is under the review of the National Board for Wildlife (NBW) and the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA). The Central government needs to give its approval for this project soon, as the Supreme Court has clarified that the state government can get approval from the Central government for this project," he said.

A request was submitted to the Union government in August 2024 for the acquisition of 28 hectares of forest area required for the Banduri Naale Diversion Project. He further said that the other processes related to this project have been completed by the State government and only the Centre's approval for this river diversion project is pending.

Citing the Upper Krishna and Upper Bhadra projects related matters pending with the Centre, the CM said, "The Mekedatu project has been designed to supply drinking water to Bengaluru city and generate 400 MW of electricity. You (Gowda) may be familiar with all the details of this project. If you ensure that the Central government gives its approval to this project, the residents of Bengaluru will be forever indebted to you."

Stating that his government fully supports Gowda's concern about the Krishna and Cauvery river linking irrigation project, he further said, not only him and his deputy D K Shivakumar, but the entire Karnataka will be with him in his struggle on this issue. "But before starting new irrigation projects, I request your cooperation in completing the incomplete irrigation projects quickly."

Accusing the Narendra Modi-led government of treating Karnataka like an "enemy state" in the areas of tax distribution, natural disaster relief, drinking water supply, and railway projects, Siddaramaiah said, "Since you (Gowda) are aware of these issues as well, the people of the state expected you to raise your voice on these issue in Parliament."

No matter which party is in power at the Centre, Gowda always raised his voice whenever the issue of protecting the interests of Karnataka arose. "Kannadigas want to see that statesman, Deve Gowda. But I have to say with regret that the current Deve Gowda is behaving like a cheerleader for BJP and Narendra Modi."

"Although you (Gowda) may look a little weak physically, you are still mentally strong. Please, at least now, I am appealing to you to go beyond party politics and come forward to protect the interests of Kannada, Kannadigas and Karnataka like a statesman. Our government has full support for your efforts in this regard. I am also confident that seven crore Kannadigas will be with you," he added.