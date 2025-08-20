ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka's Internal Reservation: SC (Right), SC (Left) To Get 6% Quota And Touchable Dalits 5%

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Government has decided to roll out internal reservation among the Scheduled Castes with six percent each to SC (Right) and SC (Left) communities and five percent to touchable Dalits.

A special cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday evening took a decision to this effect. An official announcement of the decision will be made by Siddaramaiah in the Assembly today.

The Government is expected to promulgate an Ordinance to implement the internal reservation by first week of September.

The decison is largely based on the recommendations made by the Justice Nagmohan Das Commission but with a minor tweak in the internal quota.