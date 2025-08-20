Karnataka's Internal Reservation: SC (Right), SC (Left) To Get 6% Quota And Touchable Dalits 5%

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Government has decided to roll out internal reservation among the Scheduled Castes with six percent each to SC (Right) and SC (Left) communities and five percent to touchable Dalits.
A special cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday evening took a decision to this effect. An official announcement of the decision will be made by Siddaramaiah in the Assembly today.
The Government is expected to promulgate an Ordinance to implement the internal reservation by first week of September.
The decison is largely based on the recommendations made by the Justice Nagmohan Das Commission but with a minor tweak in the internal quota.
The Commission, which conducted a survey of SC population, had recommended dividing the 17 percent quota amongst five groups - five percent for SC (Right), six percent for SC (Left), four percent for touchable Dalits, and one percent each for most backward and Adi Dravida, Adi Karnataka and Adi Andhra.
However, the state Cabinet decided to classify SCs into just three groups as SC (Right), SC (Left) and Touchable Dalits and awarded six percent each to SC Left and Right and five percent to the touchable Dalits.
Welcoming the decision, former Social Welfare Minister H Anjaneya, a Madiga leader, said the three decades-long fight of his community, which has been deprived of reservation benefits, has finally yielded results.