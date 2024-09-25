Karnataka: Insect-Based Foods Fascinate Visitors At Dharwad Krishi Mela

Dharwad (Karnataka): An amazing display of insect world attracted attention at the Krishi Mela (Agricultural Fair) held on the premises of the University of Agricultural Sciences, Dharwad. The University’s Department of Entomology hosted a unique showcase that featured an array of insect-based foods, while educating visitors about the life cycles, characteristics, and varieties of different insects.

The unusual food display, which included locusts, cockroach fries, black soldier fly masala, silk cell soup, insect-based burgers, paneer tikka, and red chilli fry, captured the curiosity of the audience. The participants who came to the agricultural fair were given a demonstration about disease-carrying and non-carrying insects, their characteristics and food value.

"Insects are high in protein. Insects are already consumed in many places," said Naveen, a student of entomology.

''Protein is essential for human life. 6 to 30 percent protein is available in vegetarian and non-vegetarian foods. Insects contain 50 to 60 percent protein. Insects are consumed as food in many countries. Certain tribal communities in India also consume insects, such as the red ant chutney, which is a local delicacy in some regions. Insects can be fried and eaten in many ways. There is information that such insects are consumed daily as dishes in China, Thailand and North Korea,'' he explained.

Anjali, a visitor to the exhibition, said, "In some parts of India, the tribal community eats fried red ants. The consumption of insects is very low in our country. It was surprising to see this here."

The Krishi Mela, which started on September 21, concluded yesterday at the premises of the Agricultural University, Dharwad.