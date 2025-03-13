ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Hotel Industry Raises Concerns Over Proposed Hike In Nandini Milk Prices

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Hotel Association (KSHA) has urged the state government and the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) to reconsider the proposed Rs 5 increase in Nandini milk prices, warning that it could have a significant financial impact on the hotel industry.

The association highlighted concerns about rising operational costs and potential public health risks if consumers turn to unregulated alternatives.

In a formal letter to the government and KMF, KSHA President G.K. Shetty emphasised the challenges that the hotel industry is already facing due to increasing costs.

“If the price of milk rises, it will directly affect the hotel industry, which is already struggling with high expenses. The cost of tea, coffee, and other beverages will increase, placing additional pressure on businesses,” he said.

He also pointed out that coffee powder prices have already surged, and an increase in milk prices would further drive up beverage costs, making it difficult for hotels to maintain affordability for customers.