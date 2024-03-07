Karnataka: Pvt Hospital Owner Booked for 74 Illegal Abortions in Bengaluru; Doctor Absconding

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 14 minutes ago

Sources said that following complaints against the hospital located in Nelamangala, family welfare officer Dr. SR Manjunath visited the hospital for inspection and found the complaints against the hospital as true. Accordingly a case under relevant sections of law has been registered against the hospital owner.

Nelamangala (Bangalore): Authorities have registered a case against a private hospital owner for carrying out 74 illegal abortions since 2021 in Karnataka capital Bengaluru, sources said on Thursday March 7.

It is learnt that the illegal abortions were performed at the private hospital in Nelamangala without obtaining a license under the MTP Act, which is in violation of sub-section (b) of Section 4 of the Medical Abortion Act, 1971.

Following the inputs in this regard, the district family welfare officer Dr. SR Manjunath has registered a case in Nelamangala Town Police Station. As the complaint was registered, the accused hospital doctor is absconding in the case.

Sources said that locals had complained to the DHO against the private hospital located on BH Road in Nelamangala town. When District Family Welfare Officer Dr. S.R. Manjunath visited the hospital for inspection, it came to light that illegal abortions were conducted in the hospital, sources said. The hospital is registered with KPME authority.

Sources said that the accused hospital doctor has performed 74 abortions since 2021 till date without obtaining license under MTP Act in violation of sub-section (b) of section 4 of the Medical Abortion Act, 1971.

Sources said that the MTP admission register is not maintained for abortions performed in the hospital, which is also in clear violation of sub-section (1), 2, (3) and rule 5 of rule 5 of the Medical Abortion Act 1971 2003 Bill. Besides, reports on miscarriages are not available at the hospital even as there are no records of monthly details of hospital abortions being submitted to the district authority, added the sources.

Further investigation into the matter is going on.

