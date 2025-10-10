ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Hospital Doctors Successfully Remove Fetus From Newborn's Abdomen

Hubballi: In a rare surgery, doctors at the Karnataka Medical College and Research Institute (KMCRI) have successfully removed a fetus from a 14-day-old child's abdomen in Karnataka's Hubballi district.

A woman from Kundgol taluk of Dharwad district had delivered a baby boy on September 23 at the KMCRI's maternal and child department. During examination, the surgeon discovered that the newborn was carrying a fetus inside his body, an extremely rare condition called 'fetus in fetu'. Ultrasound showed that the fetus had a spinal cord, intestines, skin, arms and legs but no brain and heart.

Later, an MRI confirmed the presence of a fetus. After obtaining the consent of the surgeons, a 45-minute surgery was performed at the paediatric surgery department on Tuesday under the leadership of PMSS Medical Superintendent Dr Rajashekar S and the fetus was successfully removed from the newborn.

KMCRI Medical Superintendent Dr Eshwar Hasabi told ETV Bharat, "A fetus was found in the abdomen of a baby boy born to a woman from Kundagol on September 23. Doctors conducted another examination on Monday. PMSS Medical Superintendent and paediatric surgeon Dr Rajashekar performed the surgery and successfully removed the fetus."

The newborn is in stable health condition, Hasabi said adding, if the fetus had been left inside the body, the child would have suffered complications like intestinal gangrene in the future.