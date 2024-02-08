Karnataka Govt Bans Sale, Consumption of Hookah Products

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Feb 8, 2024

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government banned hookah bars and sale of hookah products in the state with immediate effect on Wednesday. The Department of Health and Family Welfare, Karnataka, has released a gazette notification in this regard banning the sale, consumption, storage, advertisement and promotion of all types of hookah products.

The ban has been issued under the provisions of Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), Child Protection and Welfare Act, Food Safety and Standards Act, and Karnataka Poisons (Possession and Sale) Rules, 2015.

The notification stated, "In the larger interest of the public, sale, consumption, storage, advertisement and promotion of hookah and products containing tobacco or nicotine, non-tobacco and non-nicotine hookah, flavoured hookah, molasses, sheesha (hookah water pipe) and other related products are prohibited."

The notification further added that in case of violation, the act would be initiated as per the COTPA Act. Cigarette and Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) 2003 regulates the consumption, sale, advertisement, storage, marketing and distribution of tobacco products in India.

According to the Global Adults Tobacco Survey 2016-17 study conducted by the World Health Organisation (WHO), 22.8% of adults (aged 15 and above) in Karnataka consume some form of tobacco product. According to studies, 45 minutes of hookah smoking is equivalent to smoking 100 cigarettes and the World Health Organization has mentioned that it is harmful to health, the department warned.

Karnataka Health Minister, Dinesh Gundu Rao, had recently hinted at imposing a ban on hookah bars operating in cities, especially in Bengaluru.

