Karnataka High Court Stays Criminal Proceedings Against Man Accused Of Keeping Cat 'Hostage' In His House

Bengaluru (Karnataka): In an interesting court case, the Karnataka High Court on Monday stayed the criminal proceedings against a man against whom a FIR has been lodged for allegedly keeping a cat hostage for causing trouble.

The single bench of Justice M Nagaprasanna, who heard the petition filed by the accused Taha Hussain to quash the case, gave interim relief to the petitioner.

“There shall be an interim order of stay of the further proceedings in C.C.No.13477/2022, till the disposal of the petition,” the court observed.

The relief to the man came following a FIR under Sections 504, 506 and 509 of the Indian Penal Code-1860 for threatening life, breach of peace and endangering the dignity of the complainant woman Nikita Anjana Iyer (41), a resident of Second Cross, Siraj Layout, Anekal Shikaripalya. Iyer, in her complaint filed at the Hebbagodi Police Station, alleged that Hussain has kept her cat 'Daisy' as a hostage in his house as seen in the CCTV footage.

But the counsel for the petitioner, while contending the allegations submitted that cats will get in and go out from the windows while opposing to criminal proceedings into such a frivolous complaints.