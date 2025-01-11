ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka HC Reprimands RTI Activist Who Filed 9,646 Applications, Orders Recovery Of Rs 9.6 lakh From Him

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court reprimanded an RTI activist for filing 9,646 RTI applications seeking 'irrelevant' information with malafide intention’ from 14 departments of the Karnataka government besides ordering recovery of Rs 9,64,600 from him towards the court fees. The High Court also upheld the Karnataka Information Commission's order to reject the petitioner’s appeal.

Hearing the petition filed by Davalsab M Miyanavar, an RTI activist from Hubballi, challenging the State Information Commission's decision to reject 9,646 applications he filed under RTI, the HC in its September 25 2024 verdict which was uploaded recently on its website, expressed serious concerns about such practices terming them abuse of the legal process.

"The petitioner’s conduct in filing thousands of RTI applications across multiple departments without any legitimate reason or cause constitutes an abuse of the process of law. Because of such practices, the disposal of genuine applications filed with good intentions is getting delayed," Justice Sachin Shankar Magdum said while dismissing the petition.

The Justice also rejected Davalasab’s plea for allowing him to withdraw his petition without paying the requisite court fees. "This request is not acceptable as it would set a dangerous precedent and could encourage others to misuse the RTI Act and legal provisions without facing any consequences," the Justice said, directing the HC Registrar to initiate a legal process to recover the court fees from Davalasab.