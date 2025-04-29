Karnataka High Court Quashes FIR Against Infosys Co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan In SC/ST Atrocities Case

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has quashed an FIR registered against Infosys co-founder and former Governing Council member of the India Institute of Science (IISc) Kris Gopalakrishnan, former IISc director P Balaram and 14 others under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Justice Hemanth Chandanagoudar in his judgement delivered on April 16 termed the criminal complaint filed by former IISc associate professor Sanna Durgappa as "a vexatious attempt to harass the petitioners" after he (the complainant) was terminated from service.

Noting that the complainant filed two complaints with the same allegations earlier and both had been quashed, the judge said a civil dispute was being given a criminal colour abusing the process of law.

"Filing a third complaint with similar allegations is a clearly a vexatious attempt to harass the petitioners for having terminated his service," the Judge said in his ruling.

The FIR was registered at the Sadashivanagar police station in Bengaluru on January 28 on a direction from the City Civil and Sessions Court in Bengaluru.

The trial court's direction was passed on a private complaint filed by Sanna Durgappa alleging that he was subjected to caste-based discrimination before being terminated from service.

Sanna Durgappa, who belongs to the Bovi community, worked as an Assistant Professor at the Centre for Sustainable Technology, IISc. He claimed he was denied funds for a laboratory and a sitting area at IISc. He also claimed that he was falsely implicated in two cases, involving allegations of financial fraud and sexual harassment.

Durgappa then approached the Karnataka Assembly’s SC/ST Committee seeking an investigation. The committee in its report concluded there had been no instance of sexual harassment and Durgappa had been singled out because he was a Dalit. He then moved the sessions court seeking action against the accused.